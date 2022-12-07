Trilokpuri ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.192

Ward No.192 Trilokpuri (त्रि‍लोकपुरी) is a reserved for Scheduled Castes ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the East Delhi district and Trilokpuri Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Trilokpuri went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Trilokpuri corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Trilokpuri ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

Advertisement

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Trilokpuri was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Trilokpuri candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Trilokpuri ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Vijay Kumar (AAP), Surender Kumar (BJP), Amardeep (INC), Jeetu Chouhan (IND).

MLA and MP of Trilokpuri

Rohit Kumar of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 55. Trilokpuri Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Trilokpuri is a part.

Demographic profile of Trilokpuri

Advertisement

According to the delimitation report, Trilokpuri ward has a total population of 88,792 of which 47,282 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 53.25% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Trilokpuri ward

The following areas are covered under the Trilokpuri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Trilok Puri Block -19; Trilok Puri Block -20; Trilok Puri Block -13; Trilok Puri Block -14; Kalyanpuri :- Police Station Qtrs; Trilokpuri Block-1; Trilokpuri Block-11 Extn; Trilokpuri Block-12; Trilokpuri Block-15; Trilokpuri Block-2; Trilokpuri Block-3; Trilokpuri Block-4; Trilokpuri Block-5; Trilokpuri Block-6, Block-7; Trilokpuri, Trilokpuri Block- 16; Trilokpuri, Trilokpuri Block- 8(Ext.); Trilokpuri, Trilokpuri Block-10; Trilokpuri, Trilokpuri Block-17; Trilokpuri, Trilokpuri Block-18; Trilokpuri, Trilokpuri Block-7 And Block 6; Trilokpuri, Trilokpuri Block-8; Trilokpuri, Trilokpuri Block-9, Extn; Extra Trilokpuri Block-30; Indira Camp; Sanjay Camp Trilokpuri Block 32.; Trilokpuri Block No 27-28; Trilokpuri Block-29.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Advertisement

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 192. Trilokpuri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vijay Kumar; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,85,25,157; Total liabilities: Rs 56,31,074.

Candidate name: Surender Kumar; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 31,08,203; Total liabilities: Rs 37,500.

Candidate name: Jeetu Chouhan; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 9,20,693; Total liabilities: Rs 1,34,507.

Read all the Latest News here