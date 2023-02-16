Assembly Election 2023: PM Modi, Shah Make an Appeal as Tripura Votes to Elect Next Govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to come out in large numbers to vote in the assembly election 2023 in Tripura, polling for which is currently underway.

Tripura is voting in the high-voltage assembly election where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing off with the Left-Cong alliance and the Tipra Motha.

Voting began for the 60-member Assembly in Tripura under tight security at 7 am today and will conclude at 4 pm across 3,337 polling stations, out of which 1,100 have been identified as sensitive and 28 as critical. Votes will be counted on March 2.

PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I specially call upon the youth to exercise their franchise."

Home Minister Amit Shah also urged the people to come out and vote “for a prosperous Tripura".

“Urging our sisters and brothers of Tripura to cast their vote to ensure that a development-oriented government is formed and the era of peace and progress that has already started continues smoothly. Come out and vote for a prosperous Tripura," Amit Shah wrote on Twitter.

Apart from BJP-IPFT combine, CPI(M)-Congress alliance, a regional party formed by the scion of the northeastern state’s former royal family – Tipra Motha – is also among the maincontestants of the Tripura assembly election.

According to officials, around 31,000 polling personnel and 25,000 security personnel of central forces have been deployed for the conduct of the election in a free, fair and peaceful manner. Besides, 31,000 employees of the state armed police and the state police will be deployed to maintain law and order, news agency PTI quoted CEO as saying.

