Tripura Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting Today as BJP Eyes Victory & Tipra Motha 'Kingmaker' Role; Left-Cong Rides on Hope

Tripura Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Votes will be counted today for the Tripura Assembly election 2023, polling for which was held on February 16 to elect the next state government in what is being seen as a three-cornered high-octane battle with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) facing off with the Left-Cong alliance and debutant Tipra Motha.

Counting of votes for the assembly election to the 60 constituencies in the state will begin at 8 am with tight security arrangements. According to election officials, there will be around five to eight rounds of counting, while the trends are expected to be clear by noon.

Tripura had recorded a turnout of 89.98 per cent in the assembly election which most exit polls have given a clean sweep to BJP, but some predicted a hung house in the state of Tripura, where a new party – the Tipra Motha – may emerge as a potential kingmaker in the polls, held a week back.

“Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been clamped across the state from 6 pm on March 1 to 6 am on March 3 to prevent any untoward incident, but essential services and examinees have been kept out of its purview,” news agency PTI quoted an election official as saying.

Who Are The Top Contenders:

Among the top contenders in Tripura are Dr Manik Saha, the chief minister, who is contesting from Town Bordowali. A Congressman, Saha joined BJP in 2016 and was made the party’s state president in 2021. Saha, who became a Rajya Sabha MP last year, replaced Biplab Deb who was asked to resign from the chief minister’s post last year.

Congress’s Sudip Roy Barman, a Six-time MLA from Agartala who joined the BJP in 2018 but returned to the Congress soon after, is also in the running. Till now, he has never been defeated.

The royal descendant of Tripura, Pradyot Manikya, was with the Congress for several years till he cut ties and formed the Tipra Motha. Though he is not in the fray, all eyes are on how the kingmaker’s party performs in the elections.

From CPI(M), Manik Sarkar, the former chief minister of Tripura who served the state for over 20 years, is a strong face, however, this is the first time he will not be in the electoral fray but has been canvassing across the state to win support for his colleagues.

Some other top names in the race are, Pratima Bhowmick: BJP’s Union minister from Dhanpur constituency; Jishnu Dev Burman: Tripura’s deputy chief minister represents the Charilam constituency; Jitendra Choudhury: A strong tribal leader; Birajit Sinha: State Congress president Sinha who is contesting from Kailasahar.

What do Exit Polls Say

Exit polls have given BJP a clean sweep in Tripura. According to Axis My India, the BJP alliance could win 36-45 of the 60 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) alliance 6-11 and the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) 9-16.

Matrize, meanwhile, has predicted 29-36 seats for BJP+, 13-21 for CPM+, 11-16 for TMP and three for others. Jan Ki Baat has predicted 29-40 seats for BJP+, 9-16 for CPM+, 10-14 for TMP and one for others. ETG has predicted 24 seats for BJP+, 21 for CPM+, 14 for TMP and one for others.

ETG-Times Now poll, however, predicted that BJP would remain the largest party but with a substantial drawdown from its earlier tally of 36 to just 24 seats, while Left-Congress would get 21 seats with Tipra Motha snatching 14 seats in the tribal areas.

