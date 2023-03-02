Tripura Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting Today as BJP Eyes Victory & Tipra Motha 'Kingmaker' Role; Left-Cong Rides on Hope

Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 07:05 IST
Agartala (incl. Jogendranagar, India
The markets in Tripura are already selling colours and firecrackers with one week still left for Holi. Political parties are buying their own party colours but Biru Barman, a shopkeeper, said there was more demand for red.
“Both camps are buying colours but people are buying more red from my shop. Let’s see which colour comes to power," he said.
CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury claimed the Left-Congress combine will secure a comfortable majority and the exit polls were a ploy to boost the morale of BJP leaders ahead of the counting on March 2.
Tripura chief minister Manik Saha predicted a “BJP tsunami" in the state with hours left for the counting of votes to begin on Thursday. The assembly elections in the state were held on February 16, and all exit polls showed a decisive win for the saffron party. READ MORE
Around 25,000 security forces have been deployed in Tripura ahead of the counting of votes.
BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said his party’s result will be far better than what the exit polls have predicted.
“People have seen the exit polls and I believe the result will be far better than that. In 2018, the BJP government was formed for people’s welfare, and the government has done enough to bring development to the state," Bhattacharjee told reporters.
In Tripura, the BJP is facing the Congress-Left alliance and TIPRA Motha, which has emerged as a challenger. In this battle among the national parties, it is the Pradyot Debbarma-led TIPRA Motha that has emerged as an X-factor as the sway of its founder, scion of erstwhile royalty, among a big section of the tribal population has disturbed conventional calculations, more so as the BJP and its ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) had done well in the tribal region in 2018.
In the 2018 elections, the BJP won 33 seats, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) 4, the Communist Party of India (M) 15, and the Congress one.
In the 2018 elections, the BJP won 33 seats, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) 4, the Communist Party of India (M) 15, and the Congress one.
According to Axis My India, the BJP alliance could win 36-45 of the 60 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) alliance 6-11 and the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) 9-16.
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed across the state from 6 pm on March 1 to 6 am on March 3 to prevent any untoward incident, “but essential services and examinees have been kept out of its purview," the Chief Electoral Officer said.
The counting of votes will commence at 8 am and there will be around five to eight rounds of counting. The trends are expected to be clear by noon, the Chief Electoral Officer said on Wednesday.
Preparations have been completed for the counting of votes in Tripura on Thursday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao said.
“The counting process will commence at 8 am amid tight security. There will be around five to eight rounds of counting. The trends are expected to be clear by noon," the election official told PTI on Wednesday.
A day before the counting of votes, the mood on the ground in Tripura is all about who will come out on top even though all the exit polls have predicted a decisive win for the BJP. Despite that, the opposition is confident that change will prevail. READ MORE
Tripura Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Votes will be counted today for the Tripura Assembly election 2023, polling for which was held on February 16 to elect the next state government in what is being seen as a three-cornered high-octane battle with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) facing off with the Left-Cong alliance and debutant Tipra Motha.
Counting of votes for the assembly election to the 60 constituencies in the state will begin at 8 am with tight security arrangements. According to election officials, there will be around five to eight rounds of counting, while the trends are expected to be clear by noon.
Tripura had recorded a turnout of 89.98 per cent in the assembly election which most exit polls have given a clean sweep to BJP, but some predicted a hung house in the state of Tripura, where a new party – the Tipra Motha – may emerge as a potential kingmaker in the polls, held a week back.
“Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been clamped across the state from 6 pm on March 1 to 6 am on March 3 to prevent any untoward incident, but essential services and examinees have been kept out of its purview,” news agency PTI quoted an election official as saying.
Who Are The Top Contenders:
Among the top contenders in Tripura are Dr Manik Saha, the chief minister, who is contesting from Town Bordowali. A Congressman, Saha joined BJP in 2016 and was made the party’s state president in 2021. Saha, who became a Rajya Sabha MP last year, replaced Biplab Deb who was asked to resign from the chief minister’s post last year.
Congress’s Sudip Roy Barman, a Six-time MLA from Agartala who joined the BJP in 2018 but returned to the Congress soon after, is also in the running. Till now, he has never been defeated.
The royal descendant of Tripura, Pradyot Manikya, was with the Congress for several years till he cut ties and formed the Tipra Motha. Though he is not in the fray, all eyes are on how the kingmaker’s party performs in the elections.
From CPI(M), Manik Sarkar, the former chief minister of Tripura who served the state for over 20 years, is a strong face, however, this is the first time he will not be in the electoral fray but has been canvassing across the state to win support for his colleagues.
Some other top names in the race are, Pratima Bhowmick: BJP’s Union minister from Dhanpur constituency; Jishnu Dev Burman: Tripura’s deputy chief minister represents the Charilam constituency; Jitendra Choudhury: A strong tribal leader; Birajit Sinha: State Congress president Sinha who is contesting from Kailasahar.
What do Exit Polls Say
Exit polls have given BJP a clean sweep in Tripura. According to Axis My India, the BJP alliance could win 36-45 of the 60 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) alliance 6-11 and the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) 9-16.
Matrize, meanwhile, has predicted 29-36 seats for BJP+, 13-21 for CPM+, 11-16 for TMP and three for others. Jan Ki Baat has predicted 29-40 seats for BJP+, 9-16 for CPM+, 10-14 for TMP and one for others. ETG has predicted 24 seats for BJP+, 21 for CPM+, 14 for TMP and one for others.
ETG-Times Now poll, however, predicted that BJP would remain the largest party but with a substantial drawdown from its earlier tally of 36 to just 24 seats, while Left-Congress would get 21 seats with Tipra Motha snatching 14 seats in the tribal areas.
