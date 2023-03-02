Tripura's King Set to Play Kingmaker? Pradyot Debbarma's Tipra Motha May Give 'Royal Snub' to BJP, Left-Congress

Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, scion of the erstwhile royal family of Tripura, has always been a lone ranger. As he campaigned for the politically charged elections, votes for which are being counted on Thursday, Debbarma was clear about his alliance plans — “I would prefer ‘Ekla Chalo Re’ and sit in the opposition, rather than associating with parties," he had told News18 a few days ago.

However, if the counting trends so far are anything to go by, the king is all set to play kingmaker after his regional party Tipra Motha leads in 12 assembly constituencies of the 20 reserved for Scheduled Tribe categories, denting the hopes of the ruling BJP and the Left-Congress combine of sailing through.

The BJP-IPFT alliance, according to the latest trends, is leading on 30 seats, one short of the magic figure in the 60-member assembly. The opposition Left-Congress combine, meanwhile, is leading in 17 seats.

Advertisement

Initial trends indicate that Tipra Motha is set to substantially eat into the BJP’s vote share in the state’s tribal belts.

In the 2018 elections, the saffron party had bagged 10 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes while its ally, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), won eight. The CPI(M) had won two seats.

This time, Tipra Motha has replaced the IPFT as the most prominent tribal party as it has apparently won over the support of a large section of tribal voters with Debbarma’s promise of a ‘Greater Tipraland’.

The BJP’s alliance with the IPFT was credited as the major factor behind toppling the Left Front government in the 2018 elections. With the IPFT failing to deliver on its promise of ‘Tipraland’, a populist demand raised ahead of the 2018 elections, Debbarma started penetrating tribal belts systematically, encashing his royal legacy.

Gradually, he managed to portray himself as the savour of the indigenous people, who started calling him ‘bubagra (king)’, and reducing the IPFT into a spent force in the tribal-dominated areas.

Advertisement

Debbarma’s plan worked a charm as his newly floated party reduced the IPFT to zero in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections just three months after its formation in April 2022. The CPI(M), which once had a stronghold in the hills, has also ceded control to Tipra Motha.

In the TTAADC elections, Tipra Motha won 18 seats while the BJP could only manage 10. Despite several attempts at outreach, neither the ruling BJP nor the opposition CPI(M) could ally with the Tipra Motha for the assembly polls.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest Politics News here