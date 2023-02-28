Though exit polls hint at Bharatiya Janata Party’s return in Tripura, Opposition parties are hopeful of a victory in the state assembly elections and said predictions are “motivated".

The exit polls on Monday predicted a clear win for the BJP in Tripura, elections for which were held on February 16. The results will be announced on March 2.

BJP Tripura chief Rajib Bhattacharya said his party would return to power winning over 40 seats in 60-member Assembly.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Bhattacharya said, “We are confident that we will get more than 40 seats. It is good exit polls are in our favour, we felt the pulse during campaigning that people want double engine development. It’s going to be a saffron wave."

The BJP has not officially said that sitting CM Dr Manik Saha will continue if the party comes to power. However, sources said that Saha will be repeated as his clean image helped the BJP in the last one year.

TIPRA Motha, which as per exit polls, would get around 10-16 seats. Sources in the party said the exit poll numbers are in line with their calculation.

TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, in an audio message to his workers, assured them that they will win. “Don’t worry, we will win and people who lose always show that they will win. This is Bubugra speaking and you can be rest assured."

Pradyut also met his party workers and told them they have to stay together come what may, sources added.

According to exit polls, the Left-Congress alliance would get 10-20 seats.

Senior state Congress leader Sudip Roy Burman termed predictions a “corporate theory of confusing people". “Is this an exit poll? This is a corporate theory of confusing people. Wait for some time and you will see the truth."

He said people have voted against lawlessness in the state. It was a revenge vote against the party in power, he added.

CPI(M) state committee member Pabitra Kar claimed that the BJP will not cross single digit when results will come out on March 2.

“The expression we have seen on the people’s faces in front of the polling booth — we are sure of securing an absolute majority. I predict the BJP will not cross single digit," he said.

The state recorded a voter turnout of 89.90 per cent with most seats witnessing a triangular contest among the BJP, Left-Congress alliance and the Tipra Motha.

The TMC was also in the fray but failed to make much of an impact, according to the exit polls.

Exit Polls Prediction for Tripura

According to Axis My India, the BJP alliance could win 36-45 of the 60 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist) alliance 6-11 and Tipra Motha Party (TMP) 9-16.

Matrize has predicted 29-36 seats for BJP+, 13-21 for CPM+, 11-16 for TMP and three for others. Jan Ki Baat has predicted 29-40 seats for BJP+, 9-16 for CPM+, 10-14 for TMP and one for others. ETG has predicted 24 seats for BJP+, 21 for CPM+, 14 for TMP and one for others.

(With PTI inputs)

