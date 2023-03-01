Tripura chief minister Manik Saha predicted a “BJP tsunami" in the state with hours left for the counting of votes to begin on Thursday. The assembly elections in the state were held on February 16, and all exit polls showed a decisive win for the saffron party.

Saha went a step ahead and said this time, the BJP’s “numbers will go up" and it will be a “tsunami". He said the party will surpass all records while staying evasive about approaching the TIPRA Motha for a post-poll alliance.

The chief minister held a day’s meeting with party workers, as he told News18 that he was confident about the BJP’s win. Here are excerpts from an interview:

With hours left for the counting of votes, what numbers do you predict for the BJP?

We are good students, why will our (BJP’s) results be bad? In every aspect, we are for the people, by the people. You have seen how all exit polls are favouring us. The numbers will go up and I believe it will be a tsunami. I am certain that it will surpass all records.

What if you don’t have the numbers?

I don’t believe in ifs and buts; we will not say anything about approaching TIPRA Motha but we are confident that we will cross the numbers. We have worked hard and we will get answers because people have supported us. People are against the Left and Congress, we are sure. You will see the result, they cannot come to power this time, I am sure of it. This party is Narendra Modi’s, JP Nadda’s party, so they (Left-Congress) will not be able to do anything.

Who will be chief minister if the BJP wins?

The party will decide who the chief minister will be. I will work hard in whichever post I get. From state incharge to state unit president, I became the CM. I am ready for all the posts. We have worked hard the past five years. This time, my winning margin will increase. We work for nationalism and for our country. The party high command will decide, we are ready for everything.

