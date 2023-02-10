Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh was in Tripura on Friday to campaign for the upcoming assembly elections. The BJP has brought in Singh to appeal to Manipuri voters of the state.

News18 spoke to the chief minister about how the Manipuri factor will affect the elections in Tripura this time. Excerpts from an interview:

What is your message for Manipuri voters of Tripura?

Under the able leadership of Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), the northeast has witnessed immense development. This part of the country has completely changed and that’s why I am here in Tripura to campaign. Five years ago, the situation in Tripura was bad; roads were narrow and slum-like, and the situation of its capital Agartala was the same.

We have more than two lakh Manipuris living in Tripura and they will be a deciding factor in various constituencies. They will play a vital role. I have come here to make them understand how important it is to vote for this government because development is taking place.

What are your thoughts on the TIPRA Motha?

While they (TIPRA Motha) is saying it is working for the indigenous people of Tripura, it’s only Modi ji who is doing so. The BJP has been successful in keeping Tripuris together. It does not want division, and the prime minister’s focus is that everyone must stay together with their indigenous entity intact. We believe in ‘sabka saath, sabka vishwas’.

The opposition is saying there is a law and order issue in Tripura. What’s your take on this?

Look at what the Communists did. They were going around and killing people and this is nothing compared to that. One or two small incidents may have taken place, but nothing more than that.

People say you are good with predictions. What numbers do you expect for the BJP in Tripura?

For Manipur, I had said 40 and it came through. Here, we will get more than 49 seats.

