The BJP’s resounding performance in Tripura reflects the success of its second-choice chief minister, Dr Manik Saha. The man, who took charge as Biplab Deb’s replacement last year, defeated Congress veteran Ashish Kumar Saha by a margin of 1,257 votes from Town Bardowali on Thursday.

Many had said it would be tough for the doctor to win from the prestigious constituency, which is located in the capital Agartala. A day before the results, Saha was confident that the saffron party will register a “tsunami" win. He had said the BJP is a “good student, so the results can’t be bad".

Even though the Tipra Motha may dent the BJP’s gain, nothing takes away from the importance of Saha’s win that has paved the way for him to become the chief minister once again.

Here is why Manik Saha’s win is significant:

Manik Saha, who was the state BJP president, was chosen to replace Biplab Deb last year. Deb had reportedly cost the party popularity, not only with his controversial statements but also misgovernance. With his win and the BJP’s performance in the state, Saha has proven he is more than capable of delivering on all fronts even though he had only 10 months to work from the time he took charge. He managed to restore the party’s image within that time frame. His faith in the “double engine" development model worked in the party’s favour. Saha was conscious enough to make use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national image, and even thanked him as early election trends showed that the BJP was on its way to return to power in the state. His “Mr Clean" image and that of a hard working member of the party worked to his advantage. Even with hours left for the counting of votes to begin, Saha’s unassuming stand about his position in the state unit was remarkable. He said he will work hard in whichever post he gets. Saha has earlier worked as the state incharge, and was the state president when the BJP’s top bosses elevated him to the position of chief minister. With this victory, Saha is tipped to be the chief minister for a second term. From him joining the BJP in 2016 to getting the top job last year, it has been a short but upward journey for the 69-year-old dental surgeon-turned-politician. This may finally put an end to the discontent that never really died down in party circles after Saha was chosen as CM. It had sparked a controversy within the state unit, stinging several ministers, MLAs and senior leaders. Saha’s profession as a doctor also makes him popular among his constituents. He is an oral and maxillofacial surgery specialist and was a teacher at the Tripura Medical College before joining politics. In January, he shared on Twitter how he conducted surgery on a 10-year-old boy after a long time at Tripura Medical College. Netizens praised him for still performing his duties as a doctor and said it was “truly inspiring".

(With PTI inputs)

