The BJP is all set to put up a star-studded election campaign in Tripura ahead of the assembly elections with national party president JP Nadda’s rally in Kumarghat area on Friday. Other star campaigners including senior leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mithun Chakraborty, Dilip Ghosh, and Suvendu Adhikari will also be present alongside chief minister Manik Saha, union minister Pratima Bhoumik and Biplab Kumar Deb.

Party insiders said the BJP will put its entire strength behind Tripura as the state is going to polls on February 16. According to sources, even though it is a matter of only 60 seats, the BJP does not want to take this battle lightly. The BJP has ruled in Tripura in the last five years and, therefore, there could be an anti-incumbency factor due to which the party does not want to take any chances.

In the coming week, union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, too, are expected to campaign in Tripura. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also going to visit the state for a rally, the tentative date for which is February 10.

The BJP has announced candidates in 55 seats and has left five seats for its ally, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura.

“The meeting on Friday (February 3) will only be a trailer of our strength; the people of Tripura are with us, both tribal and non-tribal. The stage is going to be star-studded and we are sure that Nadda ji will show us the way," a BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.

A total of 30 seats in Tripura are reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, which means these are where the tribals are a dominant force. This is also a reason why the TIPRA Motha is an influential force in the state. The Bengali population, too, is more than 60 percent due to which campaigns have been designed to cater to both communities.

