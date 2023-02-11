The question everyone is asking ahead of the Tripura assembly elections on February 16: who will get the all-important thumbs up from the tribals?

The tribal vote in Tripura will be the deciding factor in who will sit on Tripura’s ‘singhasan’ (throne). A majority of the tribals are concentrated in West Tripura, Dhalai and North Tripura. To gauge the election mood in these areas, News18 decided to visit Khumulwng – the headquarters of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The overwhelming presence of the tipras in Khumulwng is reflected in the welcoming statue of hojagiri as well as one of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Debbarman’s, who was the king of Tripura from 1923-1947.

A total of 20 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 10 for Scheduled Castes in the 60-member legislative assembly. Experts said these seats are even more crucial this time with Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma’s call for ‘Greater Tipraland’.

After he raised the demand for Greater Tipraland, the Motha won 18 out of 28 seats in the TTAADC last year. The party, dedicated to the indigenous peoples, is now looking after the area development under the TTAADC.

Unlike other political parties in the election mix, the Tipra Motha is the only one to put in writing the demand for Greater Tipraland. Hence, Pradyot Manikya is fighting a solitary battle but there seems to be some kind of an understanding with the CPI(M) leadership at a local level.

Khumulwng, however, is dominated by Motha flags. While other constituencies have flags of various parties, only one flag dominates in the tribal headquarters. The roads are developed here, with a good market as well as colleges and hospitals.

“We will vote for Tipra Motha as we believe it can bring about a solution," said a vegetable seller Minal Debburman. Asked if there was development in the area, Minal said, “You must go inside and see; we need Greater Tipraland and bubagra will deliver for us."

Bubagra, as Pradyot Manikya is known among his people, is a tribal call, the literal meaning of which is ‘protector of the land’. All Tripuri kings were called bubagra in the native language Kokborok, which is one of the most ancient languages of northeast India.

The concept of bubagra transcends that of any party or its politics and is more ingrained as belonging to the people rather than controlling or ruling them. All the tribals address Pradyot Manikya, who is the current head of the Tripuri royal family, as bubagra that also means maharaj.

While Khumulwng looks developed, hardly 10 km into the interiors of the tribal areas, it is a different story altogether. In Takarjala constituency, a steep and broken hilly road goes all the way to Jampui Jola. Water flowing on the road has made it difficult for the local residents to commute. “There is no work here, what to do? Why will we vote?" a woman walking on the road told News18.

Tipra Motha candidate Biswajit, who is contesting from Takarjala, was spotted campaigning in the tribal belts surrounded by supporters. “Look at the condition of the roads here. We have waited for years, but the tribal indigenous people have been fooled by various parties. But this time bubagra is here and things will be different," he said.

At a tea shop, local residents were discussing the elections. Most of them were confident that Pradyot Manikya will be able to change things around for the tribals. “We don’t have water in our homes. The Tipra Motha is in power in the TTAADC but we want it to come to power in the state," said Bimal Rui, who was at the tea shop.

It looks like for the tribals, there is no other side to pick. “What development is the BJP talking about? People don’t even have water in the hills. Do they not know this?" Pradyot Manikya told News18.

Chief minister Manik Saha said a lot of development had taken place, and that the saffron party had spoken to Pradyot Manikya for the welfare of tribals. In 2019, the BJP received a massive blow in the tribal belt as it lost 17 percent vote share. And it looks like it is a major area of concern for the party this time too, as per political experts. Hence, the BJP, in its poll manifesto this time, has promised greater executive legislative autonomy to the TTAADC.

But whether it will bring about a change in the mindset of the tribals, is soon to be tested.

