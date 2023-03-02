Tseminyu Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Tseminyu seat in Nagaland. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Seyievilie Sachu (INC), Neiphiu Rio (NDPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 91.29% which is 1.2% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.12 Tseminyu is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Kohima district of Nagaland. Tseminyu is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Tseminyu election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tseminyu election result or click here for compact election results of Tseminyu and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Tseminyu go here.

Demographic profile of Tseminyu:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.69%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 24092 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 11,676 were male and 12,416 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tseminyu in 2023 is 1063 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 24411 eligible electors, of which 11,930 were male, 12,481 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 25530 eligible electors, of which 12,427 were male, 13,103 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Tseminyu in 2018 was 117. In 2013, there were 97 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Tseminyu:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, R Khing of NDPP won in this seat defeating Er Levi Rengma of NPEP by a margin of 863 which was 3.9% of the total votes cast for the seat. NDPP had a vote share of 35.82% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Er Levi Rengma of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating R Khing of NPF by a margin of 768 votes which was 3.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 37.62% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 12. Tseminyu Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Tseminyu:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Tseminyu:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Tseminyu are: Seyievilie Sachu (INC), Neiphiu Rio (NDPP).

Voter turnout in Tseminyu:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 91.29%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 90.09%, while it was 95.98% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.2% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Tseminyu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Tseminyu constituency:

Assembly constituency No.12. Tseminyu comprises of the following areas of Kohima district of Nagaland: Tseminyu H. Q., Tsesesunyu, Kontsunyu, Kontsunyu Bazar, Pbenshunyu, Nyishunyu, Chunglikha, Nsunyu, Gukhanyu, Zisunyu, Tseminyu, Kashanyu, Phenwhenyu, Terogonyu, Ziphenyu, Tesophenyu, Khenyu, Rumesinyu, Njopheng, Logwesunyu, Sendenyu and Chosinyu (Chickhriema) of Tseminyu circle in Kohima Sadar sub-division.

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Tseminyu constituency, which are: Ghaspani-II, Northern Angami-II, Pughoboto, Tyui, Wokha, Bhandari. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Tseminyu:

The geographic coordinates of Tseminyu is: 25°56’17.2"N 94°12’24.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Tseminyu

List of candidates contesting from Tseminyu Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: R. KhingParty: NDPPAge: 73Gender: MaleProfession: PoliticianEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.9 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Loguseng SempParty: RPIAAge: 46Gender: MaleProfession: ArchitectEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 4.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 81.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jwenga SebParty: JDUAge: 45Gender: MaleProfession: ArchitectEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 7.9 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 19.9 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Joel NagaParty: RPPAge: 48Gender: MaleProfession: NilEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 47.3 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 14.2 lakh

Candidate name: Er. Levi RengmaParty: LJPRVAge: 64Gender: MaleProfession: Retd. Govt. Servant, Ex. MLA and Social WorkerEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 13.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tseminyu election result or click here for compact election results of Tseminyu and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Tseminyu go here.

Read all the Latest News here