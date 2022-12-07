Tughlakabad Extension ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.170

Ward No.170 Tughlakabad Extension (तुगलकाबाद व‍िस्‍तार) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South East Delhi district and Sangam Vihar Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Tughlakabad Extension went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Tughlakabad Extension corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Tughlakabad Extension ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Tughlakabad Extension was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Tughlakabad Extension candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Tughlakabad Extension ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Bhagbir (AAP), Poonam Bhati (BJP), Chandra Kant (INC), Amit Kumar (IND), Tohid Chaman (IND), Naresh Kumar (IND).

MLA and MP of Tughlakabad Extension

Dinesh Mohaniya of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 49. Sangam Vihar Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Tughlakabad Extension is a part.

Demographic profile of Tughlakabad Extension

According to the delimitation report, Tughlakabad Extension ward has a total population of 72,486 of which 5,834 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 8.05% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Tughlakabad Extension ward

The following areas are covered under the Tughlakabad Extension ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: M.B.Road, Jamia Hamdard Nagar, All Staff Qrs.; Tughlakabad Extn. Block-A, T, Tughlakabad Extn. Block Rz Area; Sangam Vihar, Block-G; Tughlakabad Extn. Block-A, T.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 170. Tughlakabad Extension ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Bhagbir; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,95,86,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Poonam Bhati; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 3,42,49,697; Total liabilities: Rs 61,10,000.

Candidate name: Chandra Kant; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 77,60,401; Total liabilities: Rs 8,21,333.

Candidate name: Amit Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,11,20,142; Total liabilities: Rs 9,45,308.

Candidate name: Naresh Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 18,01,257; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Tohid Chaman; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 78,80,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

