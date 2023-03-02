Tuli Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: BJP Leading at 10.30 AM

Live election result updates and highlights of Tuli seat in Nagaland. A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Z.Nyusietho Nyuthe (NDPP), Yitachu (LJPRV), S.Akho Leyri (NPF), Hopeson Snock (RJD). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 94.81% which is 11.32% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.21 Tuli is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central region and Mokokchung district of Nagaland. Tuli is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Tuli Election Results 2023 Results Party Candidate Name BJP A. Pangjung Jamir NCP Amenba Yaden Graduate and above

Graduate and above Criminal cases

Criminal cases Assets more than Rs 1 cr

Assets more than Rs 1 cr Deposit Forfeited

LIVE Tuli election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tuli election result or click here for compact election results of Tuli and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Tuli go here.

Demographic profile of Tuli:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 18417 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 9,360 were male and 9,057 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tuli in 2023 is 968 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 17384 eligible electors, of which 9,159 were male, 8,225 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 17782 eligible electors, of which 9,456 were male, 8,326 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Tuli in 2018 was 160. In 2013, there were 149 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Tuli:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Amenba Yaden of NPF won in this seat defeating L Temjen Jamir of JDU by a margin of 886 which was 6.06% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 26.44% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Amenba Yaden of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating L Temjen Jamir of NPF by a margin of 2749 votes which was 16.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 45.37% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 21. Tuli Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Tuli:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Tuli:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Tuli are: Z.Nyusietho Nyuthe (NDPP), Yitachu (LJPRV), S.Akho Leyri (NPF), Hopeson Snock (RJD).

Voter turnout in Tuli:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 94.81%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 83.49%, while it was 91.84% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 11.32% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Tuli went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Tuli constituency:

Assembly constituency No.21. Tuli comprises of the following areas of Mokokchung district of Nagaland: Merangkong Station and Tuli Station and Merangkong, Wamaken, Kangtsungtuluba and Anaki villages of Tuli Circle; Molungyimsen village of Alongkima circle; and Asangma village of Chuchuyimlang circle in Mokokchung Sadar sub-division.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Tuli constituency, which are: Arkakong, Jangpetkong, Alongtaki, Tamlu. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Sivasagar & Jorhat Districts of Assam.

Map location of Tuli:

The geographic coordinates of Tuli is: 26°39’21.6"N 94°38’39.5"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Tuli

List of candidates contesting from Tuli Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Amenba YadenParty: NCPAge: 70Gender: MaleProfession: Retired Indian Forest Service, Presently PoliticianEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 10.6 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 69.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: A. Pangjung JamirParty: BJPAge: 56Gender: MaleProfession: Retired Govt. ServantEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: 1Total assets: Rs 4.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tuli election result or click here for compact election results of Tuli and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Tuli go here.

Read all the Latest News here