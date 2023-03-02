Tyui Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Tyui seat in Nagaland. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Zheito Chophy (LJPRV), G. Kaito Aye (NDPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 93.48% which is 0.31% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.37 Tyui is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central region and Wokha district of Nagaland. Tyui is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Tyui election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tyui election result or click here for compact election results of Tyui and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Tyui go here.

Demographic profile of Tyui:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.07%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 25390 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 12,348 were male and 13,042 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tyui in 2023 is 1056 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 22695 eligible electors, of which 11,361 were male, 11,334 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 21212 eligible electors, of which 10,553 were male, 10,659 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tyui in 2018 was 311. In 2013, there were 268 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Tyui:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Yanthungo Patton of BJP won in this seat defeating Yankithung Yanthan of NPF by a margin of 3092 which was 14.13% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.52% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Y Patton of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Yankithung Yanthan of INC by a margin of 5540 votes which was 27.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 57.11% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 37. Tyui Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Tyui:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Tyui:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Tyui are: Zheito Chophy (LJPRV), G. Kaito Aye (NDPP).

Voter turnout in Tyui:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 93.48%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 93.17%, while it was 95.33% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.31% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Tyui went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Tyui constituency:

Assembly constituency No.37. Tyui comprises of the following areas of Wokha district of Nagaland: Englan, Yikhum, Nungying, Seluku, Koio, Chukitong, Tsungiki, Mongya, N. Longidang, Longla, Yimkha Yanthamo, Niroyo, Longsachung, Changsu New, Changsu Old, Riphyim Old and RiphyimNew villages of Wokha Circle.

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Tyui constituency, which are: Tseminyu, Pughoboto, Akuluto, Atoizu, Wokha, Sanis. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Tyui:

The geographic coordinates of Tyui is: 26°04’45.5"N 94°18’33.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Tyui

List of candidates contesting from Tyui Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Yanthungo Patton

Party: BJP

Age: 66

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Y.Kikon

Party: RJD

Age: 58

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Senchumo Lotha

Party: JDU

Age: 52

Gender: Male

Profession: Educationist

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 17.4 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 19.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hayithung Tungoe Lotha

Party: IND

Age: 42

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker, Political Activist, Entrepreneur, Consultant

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

