Umbergaon Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Demographic profile of Umbergaon:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.29% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 43.67%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.55%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,86,022 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,52,264 were male and 1,33,755 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Umbergaon in 2022 is 878 female voters for every 1,000 male voters. In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,44,482 eligible electors, of which 1,30,515 were male, 1,13,967 female and 0 electors of the third gender. In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,14,379 eligible electors, of which 1,15,371 were male, 99008 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Umbergaon in 2017 was 1. In 2012, there were 4 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Umbergaon: In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Patkar Ramanlal Nanubhai of BJP won in this seat defeating Patel Ashokbhai Mohnabhai of INC by a margin of 41,690 which was 26.43% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 60.78% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ramanlal Nanubhai Patkar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Govindbhai Vestabhai Patel of INC by a margin of 28,299 votes which was 19.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.62% in the seat.>>In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 182. Umbergaon Assembly segment of the 26. Valsad Lok Sabha constituency. Dr K C Patel of BJP won the Valsad Parliament seat defeating Chaudhari Jitubhai Harjibhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Valsad Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Umbergaon: A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Umbergaon: The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Umbergaon are: Patkar Ramanlal Nanubhai (BJP), Ashokbhai Mohanbhai Patel (AAP), Vaghat Ravindrabhai Somabhai (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Bochal Hasmukhbhai Ramanbhai (CPI(M)), Mohanbhai Raviyabhai Kohkeriya (CPI(ML)(L)), Nareshbhai Vajirbhai Vadvi (INC).

Voter turnout in Umbergaon:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.43%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.52%, while it was 66.63% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.09% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Umbergaon went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Umbergaon constituency: Assembly constituency No.182. Umbergaon comprises of the following areas of Valsad district of Gujarat: 1. Umbergaon Taluka. 2. Pardi Taluka (Part) Villages - Chanod (CT), Dungra (CT).

A total of one Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Umbergaon constituency, which are: Pardi,. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu & Palghar district of Maharashtra.

Map location of Umbergaon: The geographic coordinates of Umbergaon is on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Umbergaon :

List of candididates contesting from Umbergaon Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: ;Patkar Ramanlal Nanubhai> >Party: BJP >Age: 71 > Profession: Agriculture >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 8th Pass >Total assets: Rs 3.3 crore >Liabilities: Rs 15 lakh >Moveable assets: Rs 28.7 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 3 crore >Total income: Rs 12.7 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Ashokbhai Mohanbhai Patel> >Party: AAP >Age: 49 > Profession: Milk Dairy >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 12th Pass >Total assets: Rs 68.4 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 37.4 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 31 lakh >Total income: Rs 15.7 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Vaghat Ravindrabhai Somabhai> >Party: Bhartiya Tribal Party >Age: 28 > Profession: Farming Labour >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 10th Pass >Total assets: Rs 30000 >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 30000 >Immovable assets: Rs 0 >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Bochal Hasmukhbhai Ramanbhai> >Party: CPI(M) >Age: 46 > Profession: Farming & Farm Labour >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 10th Pass >Total assets: Rs 6.9 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 6.6 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 30000 >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Mohanbhai Raviyabhai Kohkeriya> >Party: CPI(ML)(L) >Age: 43 > Profession: Auto Driver >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 10th Pass >Total assets: Rs 46.1 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 30000 >Moveable assets: Rs 11480 >Immovable assets: Rs 46 lakh >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Nareshbhai Vajirbhai Vadvi> >Party: INC >Age: 48 > Profession: Agriculture, Business >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 10th Pass >Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore >Liabilities: Rs 53 lakh >Moveable assets: Rs 69 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 84 lakh >Total income: Rs 14.9 lakh

