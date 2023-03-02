Umroi Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Umroi seat in Meghalaya. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Stanlywiss Rymbai (INC), Shanbor Ramde (BJP), George B. Lyngdoh (TMC), Damanbait Lamare (NPP), Baiateilang Lapang (PDF). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 76.5% which is -10.56% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.12 Umroi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya. Umroi is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Demographic profile of Umroi:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.14% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 79.17%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.21%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 32,482 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 16,158 were male and 16,324 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Umroi in 2023 is 1010 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 26,562 eligible electors, of which 13,285 were male, 13,277 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 20,407 eligible electors, of which 10,214 were male, 10,193 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Umroi in 2018 was 84. In 2013, there were 69 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Umroi:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, George Bankyntiewlang Lyngdoh of INC won in this seat defeating Ngaitlang Dhar of NPEP by a margin of 1,018 which was 4.35% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 44.51% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Ngaitlang Dhar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Stanlywiss Rymbai of IND by a margin of 4,138 votes which was 22.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.23% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 12. Umroi Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Umroi:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Umroi:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Umroi are: Stanlywiss Rymbai (INC), Shanbor Ramde (BJP), George B. Lyngdoh (TMC), Damanbait Lamare (NPP), Baiateilang Lapang (PDF).

Voter turnout in Umroi:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.5%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 87.06%, while it was 90.82% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -10.56% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Umroi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Umroi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.12. Umroi comprises of the following areas of Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya: 1. 10 Umiam, 11 umroi, 12 Bhoilymbong and 13 Kyrdem G.S. Circles of umsning C.D. Block.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Umroi constituency, which are: Mawhati, Umsning, Mawryngkneng, Pynthorumkhrah, Mawlai. This constituency shares an inter-state border with West Karbi Anglong District of Assam.

Map location of Umroi:

The geographic coordinates of Umroi is: 25°41’24.0"N 92°02’24.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Umroi

List of candidates contesting from Umroi Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Stanlywiss RymbaiParty: INCAge: 61Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessmanEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shanbor RamdeParty: BJPAge: 54Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessmanEducation: 8th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 64.9 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: George B. LyngdohParty: TMCAge: 44Gender: MaleProfession: Member of Legislative AssemblyEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 17.1 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 2.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Damanbait LamareParty: NPPAge: 26Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessmanEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 5.2 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Baiateilang LapangParty: PDFAge: 30Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 8th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 51095Total liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

