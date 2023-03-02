Umsning Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Umsning seat in Meghalaya. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Sunshine Makri (UDP), Primson Makdoh (HSPDP), Jason Sawkmie Mawlong (NPP), Gilbert Nongrum (TMC), Duruth Majaw (BJP), Dr. Ricky A. J. Syngkon (VPP), Dr. Celestine Lyngdoh (INC), Donlang Sohkhlet (PDF). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 72.5% which is -14.3% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.11 Umsning is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya. Umsning is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Umsning election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Umsning election result or click here for compact election results of Umsning and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Umsning go here.

Demographic profile of Umsning:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.41% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 87.42%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.21%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 38,881 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 19,386 were male and 19,495 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Umsning in 2023 is 1006 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 32,157 eligible electors, of which 16,179 were male, 15,978 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 24,655 eligible electors, of which 12,390 were male, 12,265 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Umsning in 2018 was 46. In 2013, there were 35 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Umsning:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Jason Sawkmie Mawlong of PDF won in this seat defeating Celestine Lyngdoh of INC by a margin of 70 which was 0.25% of the total votes cast for the seat. PDF had a vote share of 32.69% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Dr Celestine Lyngdoh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Donkupar Sumer of IND by a margin of 1,942 votes which was 9.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 31.3% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 11. Umsning Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Umsning:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Umsning:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Umsning are: Sunshine Makri (UDP), Primson Makdoh (HSPDP), Jason Sawkmie Mawlong (NPP), Gilbert Nongrum (TMC), Duruth Majaw (BJP), Dr. Ricky A. J. Syngkon (VPP), Dr. Celestine Lyngdoh (INC), Donlang Sohkhlet (PDF).

Voter turnout in Umsning:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.5%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 86.8%, while it was 86% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -14.3% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Umsning went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Umsning constituency:

Assembly constituency No.11. Umsning comprises of the following areas of Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya: 1. 6 Umsning, 7 Zero Point, 8 umsawlum and 9 mawlyndep G.S. Circles of umsning C. D. Block, 2. 3 mawtnum, 5 umdihar and 6 mawsyntai G.S Circles of umling C.D. Block and 3. Nongpoh (TC) (Part).

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Umsning constituency, which are: Mawhati, Nongpoh, Jirang, Umroi, Mawlai, Mairang. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Umsning:

The geographic coordinates of Umsning is: 25°45’41.8"N 91°52’58.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Umsning

List of candidates contesting from Umsning Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sunshine MakriParty: UDPAge: 31Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 5.5 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 5.3 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Primson MakdohParty: HSPDPAge: 37Gender: MaleProfession: Contract Class IEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 15.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jason Sawkmie MawlongParty: NPPAge: 33Gender: MaleProfession: Member of Meghalaya Legislative AssemblyEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 10.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gilbert NongrumParty: TMCAge: 39Gender: MaleProfession: Former SSA School TeacherEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 16.4 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Duruth MajawParty: BJPAge: 50Gender: MaleProfession: FarmerEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 35.5 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr. Ricky A. J. SyngkonParty: VPPAge: 51Gender: MaleProfession: University TeacherEducation: DoctorateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 6 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr. Celestine LyngdohParty: INCAge: 51Gender: MaleProfession: Physician Medical PractitionerEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 8.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Donlang SohkhletParty: PDFAge: 48Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 81.3 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

