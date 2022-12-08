Una Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Una seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Satpal Singh Satti (BJP), Rajiv Gautam (AAP), Ramesh Chand (BSP), Satpal Singh Raizada (INC), Chander Mohan (IND), Kamal Kumar (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 77.55% which is -1.12% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.44 Una (ऊना) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Una district of Himachal Pradesh. Una is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Una election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Una election result or click here for compact election results of Una and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Una go here.

Demographic profile of Una:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.1% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 87136 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 43602 were male and 42708 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Una in 2022 is 979 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 79512 eligible electors, of which 40726 were male, 38786 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 72021 eligible electors, of which 37205 were male, 34816 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Una in 2017 was 447. In 2012, there were 554 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Una:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Satpal Singh Raizada of INC won in this seat defeating Satpal Singh Satti of BJP by a margin of 3,196 which was 5.12% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 49.61% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sat Pal Singh Satti of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Satpal Singh Raizada of INC by a margin of 4,746 votes which was 8.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.65% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 44. Una Assembly segment of the 3. Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. Anurag Singh Thakur of BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat defeating Ram Lal Thakur of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Una:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Una:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Una are: Satpal Singh Satti (BJP), Rajiv Gautam (AAP), Ramesh Chand (BSP), Satpal Singh Raizada (INC), Chander Mohan (IND), Kamal Kumar (IND).

Voter turnout in Una:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.55%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 78.67%, while it was 75.14% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -1.12% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Una went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Una constituency:

Assembly constituency No.44. Una comprises of the following areas of Una district of Himachal Pradesh: KC Dehlan, PCs Arniala, malahat, Bharolian Kalan, Rampur, Jankaur, Basoli of una KC, mehatpur Basdehra Nagar Panchayat, Santokhgarh Nagar Panchayat & una municipal Council of una Tehsil.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Una constituency, which are: Haroli, Kutlehar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Rupnagar district of Punjab.

Map location of Una:

The geographic coordinates of Una is: 31°24’54.4"N 76°18’05.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Una

List of candididates contesting from Una Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Satpal Singh Satti

Party: BJP

Age: 58

Profession: Pension & Honorarium, Interest

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 69.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2 crore

Total income: Rs 16.1 lakh

Candidate name: Rajiv Gautam

Party: AAP

Age: 42

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 8.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 32.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 8.3 crore

Total income: Rs 23.1 lakh

Candidate name: Ramesh Chand

Party: BSP

Age: 71

Profession: Retired person and Social Activist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Satpal Singh Raizada

Party: INC

Age: 52

Profession: Business & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 10.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 58.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 9.7 crore

Total income: Rs 31.6 lakh

Candidate name: Chander Mohan

Party: IND

Age: 37

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 69.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 39.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.3 lakh

Candidate name: Kamal Kumar

Party: IND

Age: 33

Profession: Private Job Clerk

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 60000

Liabilities: Rs 24264

Moveable assets: Rs 60000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

