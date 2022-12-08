Una Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Voter turnout of 63.17% which is -1.02% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.93 Una (ઉના) (Unnatnagar) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Gir Somnath district of Gujarat. Una is part of Junagadh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Una election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Una election result or click here for compact election results of Una and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Una go here.

Demographic profile of Una:

Advertisement

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.46% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.29%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,67,094 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,36,826 were male and 1,30,266 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Una in 2022 is 952 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,33,507 eligible electors, of which 1,21,216 were male, 1,12,291 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,05,503 eligible electors, of which 1,07,674 were male, 97829 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Una in 2017 was 173. In 2012, there were 97 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

Past winners / MLAs of Una:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai of INC won in this seat defeating Haribhai Boghabhai Solanki of BJP by a margin of 4,928 which was 3.29% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.23% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Kalubhai Chanabhai Rathod of BJP by a margin of 7,507 votes which was 5.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.16% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 93. Una Assembly segment of the 13. Junagadh Lok Sabha constituency. Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai of BJP won the Junagadh Parliament seat defeating Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Junagadh Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Una:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Una:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Una are: Kalubhai Rathod (BJP), Sejalben Khunt (AAP), Vansh Punjabhai (INC), Nilesh Khorashi (IND), Gohil Mansinh (IND), Panchabhai Damaniya (IND), Vala Bhanjibhai (IND), Vansh Balubhai (IND), Shantilal Kidecha (Rashtriya Samaj Dal (R)), Ishwar Solanki (Right to Recall Party).

Voter turnout in Una:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.17%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.19%, while it was 72.12% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -1.02% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Una went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Una constituency:

Assembly constituency No.93. Una comprises of the following areas of Gir Somnath district of Gujarat: una Taluka (Part) Villages - Sapnes, Chuldi, Vaniagali, Jamvali, Hadala, Vankajambu, Vakumbha (Karjadi), lotha, Karjadi, Jambuda, Vakumbha (Dhramaniya), Nada, Jambupani, Vakumbha(Tadi), Bilivali Tali, Dhramaniya, Chhodvadi, Tadi, Giglani Gor, Gola, Vankidas, Vanzara, Timbarva, Biliyat Nes, Biliyat, Sudavi, Chhatarla, laptni, Aral, Charchock, Pichhadibela, Panvadi, Vagha Timbi, mahuda, Piliyo Dhuno, Jenagar, Hadkala, Ganeshgali, Ghud Jinjva, Asundrali, Gupti, Bhutada Hodi, leria, Damacha, Kardapan, Gafagala, Kalipat, umarvidi, Dabhala, Abudi, Dedakiya, Nava Dedakiya, Banej, Patla (mahadev), Kanek, Pareva, lamghar, Kansvala, Tulsishyam, Dodhi, Rajasthali, Sakra, Barwala, Gandhara, Kothariya, Vadli, Chikhal Kuba, Nana mindha, mota mindha, Khajuri, Bobadiya, Kandhavala, Khakharavali, Chhela, Dal, Bhayadhar, Bharawala, Tadhodiya, Viragali, ujjadiya, mandvi, oyna, Ghodavadi, Sarkadiya, Jasadhar, Nitli, Sonariya, motisar, Nagadiya, Jambudi, Kodiya, Rasulpara, mor Supada Nes, Tapakeshvar, Fareda, Jhankhiya, Gir Gadhada, Dron, Itvaya, Sanosri, Dhokadva, Bediya, Bandharda, mota Samadhiyala, mahobatpara, Ambada, Nava ugla, Khilavad, Fatsar, umedpara, Vadviyala, Jhudvadli, Gundala, ugla, Vajdi, Padapadar, Pankhan, Nana Samadhiyala, luvari moli, Naliyeri moli, Vankiya, Kakidi moli, Nandrakh, Kandhi, Bhacha, Bhadiyadar, men, Khapat, Fulka, undari, Ratad, Chanchakvad, Patapur, Nesda, untwala, Chorali moli, moti moli, Paswala, umej, Vavarda, Kansari, Varsingpur, elampur, Damasa, Yajpur, Nathej, Samter, Gangda, Sondarda, Sondardi, Khatriwada, Sanakhda, Rameshvar, Kanakbarda, Sultanpur, Siloj, Nathal, Kesariya, Sonari, mota Desar, lamdhar, Kothari, Amodra, Garal, motha, manekpur, Dudhala, Sanjavapur, Anjar, Shahdesar, Bhadasi, Paldi, olvan, Vansoj, Delwada, Khan, Dandi, Khajudra, Simar, Saiyad Rajpara, Kheda, Senjaliya, Rajput Rajpara, Kalapan, Rampara, Naliya mandvi, Nandan, Jhankharvada, Navabandar, una (m).

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Una constituency, which are: Talala, Kodinar (SC), Visavadar, Dhari, Rajula. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Una:

The geographic coordinates of Una is: 20°57’40.7"N 71°00’33.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Una

List of candididates contesting from Una Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Kalubhai Rathod

Party: BJP

Age: 59

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.6 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Total income: Rs 37.4 lakh

Candidate name: Sejalben Khunt

Party: AAP

Age: 37

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 17.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 72.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 77.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.1 lakh

Candidate name: Vansh Punjabhai

Party: INC

Age: 59

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.2 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2 crore

Total income: Rs 35.3 lakh

Candidate name: Nilesh Khorashi

Party: IND

Age: 34

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 50000

Liabilities: Rs 2.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 50000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Gohil Mansinh

Party: IND

Age: 34

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 33.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Panchabhai Damaniya

Party: IND

Age: 40

Profession: Labour & Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 25000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 25000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vala Bhanjibhai

Party: IND

Age: 41

Profession: Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 15.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 80000

Immovable assets: Rs 15.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 72000

Candidate name: Vansh Balubhai

Party: IND

Age: 43

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 60000

Immovable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shantilal Kidecha

Party: Rashtriya Samaj Dal (R)

Age: 46

Profession: Shop & Broker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 10.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 50000

Moveable assets: Rs 15000

Immovable assets: Rs 10.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ishwar Solanki

Party: Right to Recall Party

Age: 32

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 45.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 8.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 34.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 10.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.2 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Una election result or click here for compact election results of Una and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Una go here.

Read all the Latest News here