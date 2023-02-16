'Unholy Left-Cong Alliance Won't Help Them': Tripura CM Manik Saha Sure of Win as Polling Progresses

For Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, victory is a given. As the state votes to elect the next government, Saha says the development done by the BJP will ensure that people vote for the saffron party.

In an exclusive chat with News18, the chief minister said he was confident of the BJP’s prospects. “We are very confident. People will vote for us this time. We have done so much development that we will win for sure," he said.

Terming Left’s allegations of intimidation “baseless", Saha said it was not the BJP’s culture to harass people. “It’s the Left that has a culture of bombing and intimidation. They will not win and that’s why they are leveling such allegations. We have told our workers not to get instigated. Voting is peaceful till now."

Asked about the chances of regional outfit Tipra Motha winning tribal votes, the chief minister said BJP had ensured their development. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has specifically worked for tribal development. We have made schools and colleges for them and provided other amenities. We wanted to stay united and bring about development," he said.

Saha also dismissed the seat-sharing ‘understanding’ of the Congress and Left, calling it an “unholy alliance". “I have always told you it’s an unholy alliance. It will not help them in any way, that’s for sure," he said.

In an interview with News18 earlier, Saha had also slammed Tipra Motha for having no ideology, saying there will be no separate Greater Tipraland “come what may". “They do not have any ideology. We wanted an alliance for the welfare of tribal people, and Motha is not in mind."

