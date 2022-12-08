Vadgam Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Vadgam seat in Gujarat. A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela (BJP), Dalpatbhai Dahyabhai Bhatiya (AAP), Sundhiya Kalpeshkumar Rameshbhai (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen), Solanki Rajanikant Hirabhai (BSP), Jignesh Mevani (INC), Dattulbhai Somalal Joshi (IND), Dineshkumar Aljibhai Solanki (IND), Bhatiya Piyushbhai Bhikhabhai (IND), Maheswari Manjulaben Vanrajbhai (IND), Dabhi Sharmishtaben Laljibhai (JD(S)), Jayshriben Dahyabhai Parmar (Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 66.21% which is -5.91% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.11 Vadgam (વડગામ) (Dhandhar) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Banaskantha district of Gujarat. Vadgam is part of Patan Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Vadgam election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Vadgam election result or click here for compact election results of Vadgam and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Vadgam go here.

Demographic profile of Vadgam:

This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.2% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.15%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.32%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,95,281 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,50,173 were male and 1,45,107 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vadgam in 2022 is 966 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,61,136 eligible electors, of which 1,33,519 were male, 1,27,615 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,33,827 eligible electors, of which 1,18,935 were male, 1,14,890 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vadgam in 2017 was 425. In 2012, there were 215 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Vadgam:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Jigneshkumar Natvarlal Mevani of IND won in this seat defeating Chakravarti Vijaykumar Harkhabhai of BJP by a margin of 19,696 which was 10.48% of the total votes cast for the seat. IND had a vote share of 50.22% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Manilal Jethabhai Vaghela of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Vaghela Fakirbhai Raghabhai of BJP by a margin of 21,839 votes which was 12.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 53.48% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 11. Vadgam Assembly segment of the 3. Patan Lok Sabha constituency. Dabhi Bharatsinhji Shankarji of BJP won the Patan Parliament seat defeating Jagdish Thakor of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Patan Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Vadgam:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Vadgam:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Vadgam are: Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela (BJP), Dalpatbhai Dahyabhai Bhatiya (AAP), Sundhiya Kalpeshkumar Rameshbhai (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen), Solanki Rajanikant Hirabhai (BSP), Jignesh Mevani (INC), Dattulbhai Somalal Joshi (IND), Dineshkumar Aljibhai Solanki (IND), Bhatiya Piyushbhai Bhikhabhai (IND), Maheswari Manjulaben Vanrajbhai (IND), Dabhi Sharmishtaben Laljibhai (JD(S)), Jayshriben Dahyabhai Parmar (Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party).

Voter turnout in Vadgam:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.21%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.12%, while it was 72.27% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -5.91% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Vadgam went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Vadgam constituency:

Assembly constituency No.11. Vadgam comprises of the following areas of Banaskantha district of Gujarat: 1. Vadgam Taluka. 2. Palanpur Taluka (Part) Villages - Hathidra, Kumpar, Godh, Dhandha, Khasa, Hoda, Galwada, Sagrosana, Bhagal (Jagana), manaka, Gola, merwada (Ratanpur), Vagda, Jagana, Vasna (Jagana), Badarpura (Kalusana), Saripada, Patosan, Salla, Sasam, Takarwada, Tokariya, Sedrasana, Kamalpur, Fatepur, Semodra, Asmapura (Gola), Dhelana, Kharodiya, Jasleni, Badargadh, Kanodar (CT).

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Vadgam constituency, which are: Palanpur, Sidhpur, Kheralu, Dhanra (ST). This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Vadgam:

The geographic coordinates of Vadgam is: 24°04’43.7"N 72°30’06.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Vadgam

List of candididates contesting from Vadgam Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela

Party: BJP

Age: 68

Profession: Krishna Ceramics/ Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 13.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 33.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 10.3 crore

Total income: Rs 8.1 lakh

Candidate name: Dalpatbhai Dahyabhai Bhatiya

Party: AAP

Age: 50

Profession: Farming & Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 10 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 7 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.1 lakh

Candidate name: Sundhiya Kalpeshkumar Rameshbhai

Party: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

Age: 36

Profession: Printing Press

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Solanki Rajanikant Hirabhai

Party: BSP

Age: 42

Profession: Colour Labour Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jignesh Mevani

Party: INC

Age: 42

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 10

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 35.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 35.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 13.3 lakh

Candidate name: Dattulbhai Somalal Joshi

Party: IND

Age: 41

Profession: General Store Shop

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 34.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 29 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 9.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 4 lakh

Candidate name: Dineshkumar Aljibhai Solanki

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Electrician & Wire Fitting

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 18 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 9 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.6 lakh

Candidate name: Bhatiya Piyushbhai Bhikhabhai

Party: IND

Age: 29

Profession: Journalist

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Maheswari Manjulaben Vanrajbhai

Party: IND

Age: 42

Profession: Housewife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 20000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 20000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dabhi Sharmishtaben Laljibhai

Party: JD(S)

Age: 44

Profession: Beauty Parlour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 50000

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jayshriben Dahyabhai Parmar

Party: Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party

Age: 25

Profession: Staff Nurse

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

