Vaghodia Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Vaghodia seat in Gujarat. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Ashvinbhai Natvarbhai Patel (Kaka) (BJP), Gautamkumar Sampatbhai Solanki (Rajput) (AAP), Mansukhbhai Harjibhai Chauhan (BSP), Satyajitsinh Duleepsinh Gaekwad (INC), Dharmendrasinh Ranubha Vaghela (Bapu) (IND), Madhubhai Babubhai Shrivastav (IND), Nimeshbhai Arunkumar Bendre (Log Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 67.71% which is -9.23% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.136 Vaghodia (વાઘોડિયા) (Waghodia) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Vadodara district of Gujarat. Vaghodia is part of Vadodara Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Vaghodia election result

Demographic profile of Vaghodia:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.4% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 16.67%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.92%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,46,575 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,26,906 were male and 1,19,666 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vaghodia in 2022 is 943 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,22,082 eligible electors, of which 1,15,247 were male, 1,06,834 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,342 eligible electors, of which 1,04,955 were male, 95387 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vaghodia in 2017 was 26. In 2012, there were 57 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Vaghodia:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Shrivastav Madhubhai Babubhai of BJP won in this seat defeating Vaghela Dharmendrasingh Ranubha (Bapu) of IND by a margin of 10,271 which was 6.01% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 36.76% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Shrivastav Madhubhai Babubhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Patel Jayeshbahi Khemabhai of INC by a margin of 5,788 votes which was 3.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.55% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 136. Vaghodia Assembly segment of the 20. Vadodara Lok Sabha constituency. Ranjanben Bhatt of BJP won the Vadodara Parliament seat defeating Prashant Patel (Tiko) of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Vadodara Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Vaghodia:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Vaghodia:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Vaghodia are: Ashvinbhai Natvarbhai Patel (Kaka) (BJP), Gautamkumar Sampatbhai Solanki (Rajput) (AAP), Mansukhbhai Harjibhai Chauhan (BSP), Satyajitsinh Duleepsinh Gaekwad (INC), Dharmendrasinh Ranubha Vaghela (Bapu) (IND), Madhubhai Babubhai Shrivastav (IND), Nimeshbhai Arunkumar Bendre (Log Party).

Voter turnout in Vaghodia:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.71%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 76.94%, while it was 77.25% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -9.23% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Vaghodia went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Vaghodia constituency:

Assembly constituency No.136. Vaghodia comprises of the following areas of Vadodara district of Gujarat: 1. Vaghodia Taluka. 2. Vadodara Taluka (Part) Villages - Sokhda, Padmala, Anagadh, Ajod, Asoj, Virod, Sisva, Dasharath, Dhanora, Kotna, Koyli, Dumad, Dena, Sukhlipur, Amaliyara, Kotali, Vemali, Gorva, Ankodiya, Sherkhi, Nandesari (CT), Nandesari (INA), Ranoli (CT), Petro-Chemical Complex (INA), Karachiya (CT), GSFC Complex (INA), Bajwa (CT), Jawaharnagar (Gujarat Refinery) (CT).

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Vaghodia constituency, which are: Raopura, Vadodara City, Savli, Halol, Sankheda, Dabhoi, Padra, Anklav. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Vaghodia:

The geographic coordinates of Vaghodia is: 22°21’07.6"N 73°20’14.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Vaghodia

List of candididates contesting from Vaghodia Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Ashvinbhai Natvarbhai Patel (Kaka)

Party: BJP

Age: 69

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 18.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 66 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 17.4 crore

Total income: Rs 11.3 lakh

Candidate name: Gautamkumar Sampatbhai Solanki (Rajput)

Party: AAP

Age: 30

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mansukhbhai Harjibhai Chauhan

Party: BSP

Age: 47

Profession: Rickshaw Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 10 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 7 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Satyajitsinh Duleepsinh Gaekwad

Party: INC

Age: 60

Profession: Agriculture & Tourism

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 24.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.8 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 3.4 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 21.1 crore

Total income: Rs 63.3 lakh

Candidate name: Dharmendrasinh Ranubha Vaghela (Bapu)

Party: IND

Age: 55

Profession: Social Life,Farming, Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 112 crore

Liabilities: Rs 27.1 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 47.8 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 64.2 crore

Total income: Rs 1.4 crore

Candidate name: Madhubhai Babubhai Shrivastav

Party: IND

Age: 70

Profession: Farming, Shri Krishna Developers Partnership, Hotel Lilaba Partnership, Developers, Public Representative

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 33.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 11 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5.7 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 28.2 crore

Total income: Rs 72.3 lakh

Candidate name: Nimeshbhai Arunkumar Bendre

Party: Log Party

Age: 41

Profession: Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 46638

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh

