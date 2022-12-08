Vagra Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Vagra seat in Gujarat. A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Arunsinh Ajitsinh Rana (BJP), Jayendrasinh Laxmansinh Raj (AAP), Ilyas Yusuf Mansuri (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Suleman Patel (INC), Kamleshbhai S Madhiwala (IND), Gohil Chetanbhai Chhaganbhai (IND), Talati Mustak Ismail (IND), Mubarak Ismail Dashu (IND), Ikbal Mohmedbhai Bhomli (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 71.73% which is -5.3% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.151 Vagra (વાગરા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Bharuch district of Gujarat. Vagra is part of Bharuch Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Vagra election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Vagra election result or click here for compact election results of Vagra and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Vagra go here.

Demographic profile of Vagra:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.14% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 26.98%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.51%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,22,626 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,13,648 were male and 1,08,965 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vagra in 2022 is 959 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,98,507 eligible electors, of which 1,02,067 were male, 96438 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,72,008 eligible electors, of which 89568 were male, 82440 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vagra in 2017 was 16. In 2012, there were 18 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Vagra:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Arunsinh Ajitsinh Rana of BJP won in this seat defeating Patel Sulemanbhai Musabhai of INC by a margin of 2,628 which was 1.72% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 47.22% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Arunsinh Ajitsinh Rana of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Iqbal Patel of INC by a margin of 14,318 votes which was 10.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.17% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 151. Vagra Assembly segment of the 22. Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency. Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava of BJP won the Bharuch Parliament seat defeating Sherkhan Abdulsakur Pathan of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bharuch Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Vagra:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Vagra:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Vagra are: Arunsinh Ajitsinh Rana (BJP), Jayendrasinh Laxmansinh Raj (AAP), Ilyas Yusuf Mansuri (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Suleman Patel (INC), Kamleshbhai S Madhiwala (IND), Gohil Chetanbhai Chhaganbhai (IND), Talati Mustak Ismail (IND), Mubarak Ismail Dashu (IND), Ikbal Mohmedbhai Bhomli (IND).

Voter turnout in Vagra:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.73%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 77.03%, while it was 77.9% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -5.3% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Vagra went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Vagra constituency:

Assembly constituency No.151. Vagra comprises of the following areas of Bharuch district of Gujarat: 1. Vagra Taluka. 2. Bharuch Taluka (Part) Villages - Kamboli, Simalia, Kishnad, Ghodi, Thikaria, Tankariya, Padariya, Karela, Kelod, Pipalia, Parkhet, Adol, Varedia, Segva, Shahpura, Nand, Bharthana, uparali, manch, Kahan, Sitpon, Pariej, Dayadra, Tralsa, Hingalla, Bori, Kargat, Jhanghar, Bambusar, Samlod, Jhanor, Dabhali, Nabipur, Kuvadar, Kothi, Tralsi, Derol, Sarnar, Amleshwar, Cholad, Vansi, Vahalu, mahudhala, Paguthan, Aldar, Asuria, umara, Kavitha, Karmali, Sindhot, Angareshwar, Nikora, mangleshwar, Karjan, osara, luwara, Vagusana, Kasad, Tham, Karmad, Kerala, Amdada, Sankhvad, Kesrol, eksal, Navetha, Bhuva, Vesdada, Detral, manubar, Tavara, Shuklatirth, Dahegam, Hinglot, Vadva, Bhadbhut, Kasva, manad, mahegam, Dashan, Verwada, Kukarwada, Palej (CT).

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Vagra constituency, which are: Jambusar, Karjan, Jhagadia, Bharuch, Ankleshwar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Vagra:

The geographic coordinates of Vagra is: 21°47’02.4"N 72°50’21.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Vagra

List of candididates contesting from Vagra Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Arunsinh Ajitsinh Rana

Party: BJP

Age: 64

Profession: Farming, Dairy Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 16.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 61.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 14.4 crore

Total income: Rs 22.9 lakh

Candidate name: Jayendrasinh Laxmansinh Raj

Party: AAP

Age: 41

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 30.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 18.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 12 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ilyas Yusuf Mansuri

Party: Bhartiya Tribal Party

Age: 49

Profession: Driving

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 61000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 11000

Immovable assets: Rs 50000

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Suleman Patel

Party: INC

Age: 55

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 52.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 24.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 4.9 crore

Total income: Rs 9.9 lakh

Candidate name: Kamleshbhai S. Madhiwala

Party: IND

Age: 43

Profession: Advocate and Notary

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 44.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 22.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 21.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Gohil Chetanbhai Chhaganbhai

Party: IND

Age: 35

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 25.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 70000

Moveable assets: Rs 61000

Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.8 lakh

Candidate name: Talati Mustak Ismail

Party: IND

Age: 55

Profession: Farming & Rickshaw Driving

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 74.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 14.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 60 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mubarak Ismail Dashu

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: NA

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 30.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 8.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 22 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ikbal Mohmedbhai Bhomli

Party: IND

Age: 48

Profession: Tailoring

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 29.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

