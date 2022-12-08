Valsad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Valsad seat in Gujarat. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Bharatbhai Kikubhai Patel (BJP), Rajeshbhai Mangubhai Patel (AAP), Rajeshbhai Thakorbhai Gohil (Bharatiya Republican Paksha), Kamalbhai Shantilal Patel (INC), Mahesh Vinayakray Acharya (Praja Vijay Paksh), Hemantkumar Gopalbhai Tandel (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha), Kamleshbhai Bharatbhai Yogi (SP). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 66.13% which is -2.84% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.179 Valsad (વલસાડ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Valsad district of Gujarat. Valsad is part of Valsad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe Urban.LIVE Valsad election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Valsad election result or click here for compact election results of Valsad and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Valsad go here.

Demographic profile of Valsad:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.59% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 26.61%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.55%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,64,444 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,33,505 were male and 1,30,937 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Valsad in 2022 is 981 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,43,885 eligible electors, of which 1,24,574 were male, 1,19,311 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,20,058 eligible electors, of which 1,13,088 were male, 1,06,970 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Valsad in 2017 was 1. In 2012, there were 14 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Valsad:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Bharatbhai Kikubhai Patel of BJP won in this seat defeating Tandel Narendrakumar Jagubhai of INC by a margin of 43,092 which was 25.62% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 60.12% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Bharatbhai Kikubhai Patel of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Patel Dharmesh Alias Bhola Ambelal of INC by a margin of 35,999 votes which was 22.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 59.65% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 179. Valsad Assembly segment of the 26. Valsad Lok Sabha constituency. Dr K C Patel of BJP won the Valsad Parliament seat defeating Chaudhari Jitubhai Harjibhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Valsad Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Valsad:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Valsad:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Valsad are: Bharatbhai Kikubhai Patel (BJP), Rajeshbhai Mangubhai Patel (AAP), Rajeshbhai Thakorbhai Gohil (Bharatiya Republican Paksha), Kamalbhai Shantilal Patel (INC), Mahesh Vinayakray Acharya (Praja Vijay Paksh), Hemantkumar Gopalbhai Tandel (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha), Kamleshbhai Bharatbhai Yogi (SP).

Voter turnout in Valsad:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.13%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.97%, while it was 71.43% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.84% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Valsad went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Valsad constituency:

Assembly constituency No.179. Valsad comprises of the following areas of Valsad district of Gujarat: Valsad Taluka (Part) Villages - malvan, Kakwadi Danti, untdi, Jeshpor, olgam, Vasan, Vaghaldhara, Rola, Dungri, Dharasna, Dandi, Bhagal, Chharvada, umarsadi, Shanker Talav, Kundi, Sarodhi, Chikhla, Bhadeli Jagalala, Bhadeli Desai Party, lilapore, Saron, Kewada, Nandawala, Vejalpore, Gundlav, Gorwada, Jujwa, Ghadoi, Dhamdachi, Tithal, Surwada, Segvi, Vashiyar, Pardi Parnera, Atak Pardi, Pathri, Chanvai, Chichwada, Dived, magod, magod Dungri, Atar, meh, Bhagod, Pardi Hariya, Hariya, Binwada, Kosamba, Pardi Sondhpur, Bhagdawada , Valsad (m), Valsad (INA), mogarwadi (CT), Nanakwada (CT), Abrama (CT), Parnera (CT), Atul (CT).

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Valsad constituency, which are: Gandevi, Dharampur, Pardi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Valsad:

The geographic coordinates of Valsad is: 20°38’16.8"N 72°55’57.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Valsad

List of candididates contesting from Valsad Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Bharatbhai Kikubhai Patel

Party: BJP

Age: 64

Profession: Shivansh Enterpirse, Lubri, Oil and Cement Dealers

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 3.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 60.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 17.9 lakh

Candidate name: Rajeshbhai Mangubhai Patel

Party: AAP

Age: 56

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 40.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 17.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 22.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Rajeshbhai Thakorbhai Gohil

Party: Bharatiya Republican Paksha

Age: 53

Profession: Farming, Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 6000

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kamalbhai Shantilal Patel

Party: INC

Age: 48

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 71 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 80.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Total income: Rs 2.4 lakh

Candidate name: Mahesh Vinayakray Acharya

Party: Praja Vijay Paksh

Age: 57

Profession: Ayurvedic Consultant

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 46.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Total income: Rs 19.1 lakh

Candidate name: Hemantkumar Gopalbhai Tandel

Party: Rashtriya Samaj Paksha

Age: 40

Profession: Consultant

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 77.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 73.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 4.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.6 lakh

Candidate name: Kamleshbhai Bharatbhai Yogi

Party: SP

Age: 34

Profession: M.K. Computer Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 27200

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 27200

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

