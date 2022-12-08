Vansda Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Vansda seat in Gujarat. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Piyushkumar Kantilal Patel (BJP), Pankajbhai Chandubhai Patel (AAP), Alpeshkumar Chhotubhai Patel (Bahujan Republican Socialist Party), Manakbhai Jatrubhai Sanakar (BSP), Anantkumar Hasmukhbhai Patel (INC). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 78.23% which is 0.61% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.177 Vansda (વાંસદા) (Bansda) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Navsari district of Gujarat. Vansda is part of Valsad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe Rural.LIVE Vansda election result

Demographic profile of Vansda:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.06% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 87.16%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.88%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,99,622 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,47,177 were male and 1,52,445 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vansda in 2022 is 1036 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,74,532 eligible electors, of which 1,36,996 were male, 1,37,536 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,50,841 eligible electors, of which 1,25,996 were male, 1,24,845 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vansda in 2017 was 51. In 2012, there were 24 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Vansda:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Anantkumar Hasmukhbhai Patel of INC won in this seat defeating Mahla Ganpatbhai Ulukbhai of BJP by a margin of 18,393 which was 8.64% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 51.38% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Chaudhari Chhanabhai Kolubhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Patel Nareshbhai Maganbhai of BJP by a margin of 25,616 votes which was 12.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.9% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 177. Vansda Assembly segment of the 26. Valsad Lok Sabha constituency. Dr K C Patel of BJP won the Valsad Parliament seat defeating Chaudhari Jitubhai Harjibhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Valsad Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Vansda:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Vansda:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Vansda are: Piyushkumar Kantilal Patel (BJP), Pankajbhai Chandubhai Patel (AAP), Alpeshkumar Chhotubhai Patel (Bahujan Republican Socialist Party), Manakbhai Jatrubhai Sanakar (BSP), Anantkumar Hasmukhbhai Patel (INC).

Voter turnout in Vansda:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.23%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 77.62%, while it was 81.4% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 0.61% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Vansda went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Vansda constituency:

Assembly constituency No.177. Vansda comprises of the following areas of Navsari district of Gujarat: 1. Bansda Taluka. 2. Chikhli Taluka (Part) Villages - Jogwad, Kangvai, Ranverikalla, Ranverikhurd, Kharoli, Kukeri, Surkhai, Rankuwa, manekpor, Harangam, Donja, Sadadvel, Bamanvel, Khambhda, Khudvel, Fadvel, Saravani, Ambach, Kanbhai, Syada, Kaliyari, Bamanwada, Amadhara, mograwadi, Gholar, Godthal, Velanpor, Kakadvel, mandav Khadak, Agasi, Rumla, Nadagdhari, Dhama Dhuma, Ghodvani, Zari, Dholumber, Toranvera, Panikhadak, Kakadveri, Pati.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Vansda constituency, which are: Gandevi, Mahuva, Vyara, Dangs, Dharampur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Nashik district of Maharashtra.

Map location of Vansda:

The geographic coordinates of Vansda is: 20°43’49.1"N 73°17’00.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Vansda

List of candididates contesting from Vansda Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Piyushkumar Kantilal Patel

Party: BJP

Age: 37

Profession: Farming & Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 44.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 59.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 8.9 lakh

Candidate name: Pankajbhai Chandubhai Patel

Party: AAP

Age: 39

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 44.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 44.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: Alpeshkumar Chhotubhai Patel

Party: Bahujan Republican Socialist Party

Age: 45

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 25000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 25000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manakbhai Jatrubhai Sanakar

Party: BSP

Age: 64

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 30000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 30000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anantkumar Hasmukhbhai Patel

Party: INC

Age: 46

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 5

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 12.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 58.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Total income: Rs 0

