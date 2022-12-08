Varachha Road Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Varachha Road seat in Gujarat. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Kishor Kanani (Kumar) (BJP), Alpesh Kathiriya (AAP), Pyarelal Bharti (BSP), Prafulbhai Togadiya (Papanbhai) (INC), Mahajan Pratibhaben Pankajbhai (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 56.38% which is -6.66% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.161 Varachha Road (વરાછા રોડ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Surat district of Gujarat. Varachha Road is part of Surat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Varachha Road election result

Demographic profile of Varachha Road:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.05% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.17%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,15,924 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,21,025 were male and 94894 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Varachha Road in 2022 is 784 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,98,634 eligible electors, of which 1,12,658 were male, 85970 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,85,467 eligible electors, of which 1,06,559 were male, 78907 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Varachha Road in 2017 was 1. In 2012, there were 4 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Varachha Road:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Kishor Kanani (Kumar) of BJP won in this seat defeating Gajera Dhirubhai Haribhai of INC by a margin of 13,998 which was 11.18% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.63% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kanani Kishorbhai Shivabhai (Kumar) of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Gajera Dhirubhai Haribhai of INC by a margin of 20,359 votes which was 15.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.8% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 161. Varachha Road Assembly segment of the 24. Surat Lok Sabha constituency. Darshana Vikram Jardosh of BJP won the Surat Parliament seat defeating Ashok Patel (Adhevada) of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Surat Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Varachha Road:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Varachha Road:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Varachha Road are: Kishor Kanani (Kumar) (BJP), Alpesh Kathiriya (AAP), Pyarelal Bharti (BSP), Prafulbhai Togadiya (Papanbhai) (INC), Mahajan Pratibhaben Pankajbhai (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party).

Voter turnout in Varachha Road:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.38%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.04%, while it was 68.7% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -6.66% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Varachha Road went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Varachha Road constituency:

Assembly constituency No.161. Varachha Road comprises of the following areas of Surat district of Gujarat: Surat City Taluka (Part) - Surat municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 28, 43, 44, 45.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Varachha Road constituency, which are: Katargam, Surat North, Karanj, Kamrej, Olpad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Varachha Road:

The geographic coordinates of Varachha Road is: 21°13’32.9"N 72°53’25.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Varachha Road

List of candididates contesting from Varachha Road Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Kishor Kanani (Kumar)

Party: BJP

Age: 59

Profession: Social Activity

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 32 lakh

Total income: Rs 20.7 lakh

Candidate name: Alpesh Kathiriya

Party: AAP

Age: 29

Profession: Advocacy

Number of criminal cases: 13

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 11.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 11.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 3.8 lakh

Candidate name: Pyarelal Bharti

Party: BSP

Age: 56

Profession: Journalism

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13332

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prafulbhai Togadiya (Papanbhai)

Party: INC

Age: 48

Profession: Construction Labor And Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 13.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 59.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 61.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.8 lakh

Candidate name: Mahajan Pratibhaben Pankajbhai

Party: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party

Age: 35

Profession: Marketing

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

