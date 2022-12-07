Vasant Vihar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.153

Ward No.153 Vasant Vihar (वसंत व‍िहार) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the New Delhi district and RK Puram Assembly constituency and New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Vasant Vihar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Vasant Vihar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Vasant Vihar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Vasant Vihar was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Vasant Vihar candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Vasant Vihar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Himani Jain (AAP), Raj Rani (BJP), Sunita (BSP), Jayanti Jha (INC).

MLA and MP of Vasant Vihar

Pramila Dhiraj Tokas of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 44. RK Puram Assembly constituency and Meenakashi Lekhi of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Vasant Vihar is a part.

Demographic profile of Vasant Vihar

According to the delimitation report, Vasant Vihar ward has a total population of 55,960 of which 9,430 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 16.85% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Vasant Vihar ward

The following areas are covered under the Vasant Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Air India Marg; Bhanwar Singh Camp T Huts; Cpwd Colony, Vasant Vihar Near Cbi Colony; I.A.Colony; Munirka Marg, Poorvi Marg; Nepali Camp T Huts; Poorvi Apptt Rbi Colony; Poorvi Marg, Vasant Marg; Vasant Vihar C-Block; Vasant Vihar Hill View Apptts; Vasant Vihar Loksabha Rajya Sabha Qtrs Cpwd Colony; Vasant Vihar-E-Block, Palam Marg Pashchmi Marg; Coolie Camp T Huts; Shiva Camp T Huts; Vasant Enclave Janta Flats Lig, Mig Flats And Vasant Apptt; Vasant Gaon; Anand Niketan Block A, B, C, D, E; Dhaula Kuan Pahari; “Nanak Pura Block-A, B, C, D, E, H, F, G, Shastri Market Thuts;" Satya Niketan J.J.Colony Mochi Gaon And Sh. Ram Jj Camp; Shanti Niketan, Block A, H, C, D, E, F; Vill. Mochi Gaon.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 153. Vasant Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Himani Jain; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,76,72,692; Total liabilities: Rs 43,80,314.

Candidate name: Raj Rani; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 5,48,99,217; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sunita; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,570; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Jayanti Jha; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 3,39,51,000; Total liabilities: Rs 1,60,000.

