Visavadar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Visavadar seat in Gujarat. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Harshadkumar Madhavjibhai Ribadiya (BJP), Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai Bhayani (AAP), Vaghela Mansukhbhai Nathabhai (BSP), Karashanbhai Naranbhai Vadadoriya (INC), Ikbalbhai Habibbhai Sama (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 56.1% which is -6.22% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.87 Visavadar (વિસાવદર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Junagadh district of Gujarat. Visavadar is part of Junagadh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Visavadar election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Visavadar election result. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Visavadar go here.

Demographic profile of Visavadar:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.17% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.6%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,59,224 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,35,124 were male and 1,24,097 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Visavadar in 2022 is 918 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,40,552 eligible electors, of which 1,26,424 were male, 1,14,128 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,24,348 eligible electors, of which 1,18,136 were male, 1,06,211 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Visavadar in 2017 was 57. In 2012, there were 63 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Visavadar:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Ribadiya Harshadkumar Madhavajibhai of INC won in this seat defeating Patel Kirit Balubhai of BJP by a margin of 23,101 which was 15.43% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 54.43% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Keshubhai Savdasbhai Patel of GPP emerged victorious in this seat beating Bhalala Kanubhai Mepabhai of BJP by a margin of 42,186 votes which was 28.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. GPP had a vote share of 57.8% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 87. Visavadar Assembly segment of the 13. Junagadh Lok Sabha constituency. Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai of BJP won the Junagadh Parliament seat defeating Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Junagadh Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Visavadar:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Visavadar:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Visavadar are: Harshadkumar Madhavjibhai Ribadiya (BJP), Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai Bhayani (AAP), Vaghela Mansukhbhai Nathabhai (BSP), Karashanbhai Naranbhai Vadadoriya (INC), Ikbalbhai Habibbhai Sama (IND).

Voter turnout in Visavadar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.1%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.32%, while it was 66.3% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -6.22% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Visavadar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Visavadar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.87. Visavadar comprises of the following areas of Junagadh district of Gujarat: 1. Visavadar Taluka. 2. Bhesan Taluka. 3. Junagadh Taluka (Part) Villages - Kerala, Bhiyal, Choki, Kathrota, Isapur, Baliyavad, Chokli, Vadal, Sukhpur, Bamangam, Dervan, Hasnapur, Jambudi, Indreshvar, Surajkund, Girnar Hills, Dungar Thana, Bordevi, limbdi Dhar, mandlikpur, Nava Pipaliya, Bandhala, Bhalgam, mandanpara, Ramnath, Dungarpur, Vijapur, Sodvadar, Intala, Patapur, Salatha, Khadiya, Toraniya, Navagam, Bilkha, umrala, Avatadiya mota, Chorvadi, Anandpur, mevasa Khadiya, Bagdu, Prabhatpur, Rameshvar, Avatadiya Nana, mevasa Kamribaina, Bela, Badalpur, Jamka, Semrala, Sankhdavadar, Thumbala. 4. Bagasara Taluka (Part) of Amreli District Village – Kadaya.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Visavadar constituency, which are: Junagadh, Dhoraji, Jetpur, Amreli, Dhari, Una, Talala, Manavadar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Visavadar:

The geographic coordinates of Visavadar is: 21°23’57.5"N 70°41’31.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Visavadar

List of candididates contesting from Visavadar Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Harshadkumar Madhavjibhai Ribadiya

Party: BJP

Age: 52

Profession: Agriculture and Salary

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 24 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 31.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Total income: Rs 19.2 lakh

Candidate name: Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai Bhayani

Party: AAP

Age: 48

Profession: Agriculture Income

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 65 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 50 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.7 lakh

Candidate name: Vaghela Mansukhbhai Nathabhai

Party: BSP

Age: 50

Profession: Labor Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Karashanbhai Naranbhai Vadadoriya

Party: INC

Age: 50

Profession: Farming, Business Property Dealing & Minister in Ravani Mundiya S.S.M.L.

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 77.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ikbalbhai Habibbhai Sama

Party: IND

Age: 51

Profession: Pvt. Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

