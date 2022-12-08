Visnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Visnagar seat in Gujarat. A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel (BJP), Jayantilal Mohanlal Patel (Advocate) (AAP), Prajapati Jagdish Kumar Bhikhabhai (Bhartiya Jan Parishad), Kiritbhai Ishvarbhai Patel (INC), Khokhar Abdulrashid Shermohmad (IND), Thakor Shankarji Mafaji (IND), Patel Upendrakumar Shankarlal (IND), Parmar Vijaykumar Kodarbhai (IND), Thakor Sanjayji Amaratji (Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal), Thakor Vishnuji Nenaji (Master) (Right to Recall Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 69.07% which is -5.89% compared to the 2017 elections.
Constituency No.22 Visnagar (વિસનગર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Mahesana district of Gujarat. Visnagar is part of Mahesana Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Semi-Urban.LIVE Visnagar election result
Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Visnagar election result or click here for compact election results of Visnagar and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Visnagar go here.
Demographic profile of Visnagar:
This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.4% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.38%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.61%, according the Census of India, 2011.
In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,29,547 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,18,886 were male and 1,10,659 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Visnagar in 2022 is 931 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.
In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,11,833 eligible electors, of which 1,10,362 were male, 1,01,471 female and 0 electors of the third gender.
In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,87,953 eligible electors, of which 97609 were male, 90344 female and 0 voters of the third gender.
The number of service voters in Visnagar in 2017 was 114. In 2012, there were 235 service voters registered in the constituency.
Past winners / MLAs of Visnagar:
In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Patel Rushikesh Ganeshbhai of BJP won in this seat defeating Patel Mahendrakumar S (Mahesh Patel) of INC by a margin of 2,869 which was 1.81% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.24% in 2017 in this seat.
In 2012, Patel Rushikesh Ganeshbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Patel Bholabhai Chaturdas of NCP by a margin of 29,399 votes which was 20.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54% in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 22. Visnagar Assembly segment of the 4. Mahesana Lok Sabha constituency. Shardaben Anilbhai Patel of BJP won the Mahesana Parliament seat defeating A J Patel of INC.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mahesana Parliament seat.
Number of contestants in Visnagar:
A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 Assembly polls.
Contesting candidates in Visnagar:
The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Visnagar are: Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel (BJP), Jayantilal Mohanlal Patel (Advocate) (AAP), Prajapati Jagdish Kumar Bhikhabhai (Bhartiya Jan Parishad), Kiritbhai Ishvarbhai Patel (INC), Khokhar Abdulrashid Shermohmad (IND), Thakor Shankarji Mafaji (IND), Patel Upendrakumar Shankarlal (IND), Parmar Vijaykumar Kodarbhai (IND), Thakor Sanjayji Amaratji (Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal), Thakor Vishnuji Nenaji (Master) (Right to Recall Party).
Voter turnout in Visnagar:
According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.07%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.96%, while it was 75.15% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -5.89% compared to the 2017 turnout.
Poll dates:
Visnagar went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Extent of Visnagar constituency:
Assembly constituency No.22. Visnagar comprises of the following areas of Mahesana district of Gujarat: Visnagar Taluka.
A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Visnagar constituency, which are: Becharaji, Unjha, Vijapur, Mahesana. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.
Map location of Visnagar:
The geographic coordinates of Visnagar is: 23°41’05.3"N 72°31’00.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.
Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Visnagar
List of candididates contesting from Visnagar Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel
Party: BJP
Age: 61
Profession: Business & Farming
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Total assets: Rs 15.7 crore
Liabilities: Rs 2.5 crore
Moveable assets: Rs 9.1 crore
Immovable assets: Rs 6.6 crore
Total income: Rs 31.5 lakh
Candidate name: Jayantilal Mohanlal Patel (Advocate)
Party: AAP
Age: 60
Profession: Lawer
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Total assets: Rs 4 crore
Liabilities: Rs 79.5 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 47.7 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 3.5 crore
Total income: Rs 16.5 lakh
Candidate name: Prajapati Jagdish Kumar Bhikhabhai
Party: Bhartiya Jan Parishad
Age: 44
Profession: Retire BSF
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Total assets: Rs 33.4 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 8.4 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Kiritbhai Ishvarbhai Patel
Party: INC
Age: 65
Profession: Ridhi Devi Electricals Pvt Ltd (Director)
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Others
Total assets: Rs 5.5 crore
Liabilities: Rs 1.5 crore
Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore
Immovable assets: Rs 4.4 crore
Total income: Rs 9.5 lakh
Candidate name: Khokhar Abdulrashid Shermohmad
Party: IND
Age: 42
Profession: Farming
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 8.3 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 30628
Immovable assets: Rs 8 lakh
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Thakor Shankarji Mafaji
Party: IND
Age: 36
Profession: Farming
Number of criminal cases: 1
Education: Literate
Total assets: Rs 3.3 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 30000
Immovable assets: Rs 3 lakh
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Patel Upendrakumar Shankarlal
Party: IND
Age: 52
Profession: Farming Ralisala, Taluka-Visnagar, District-Mehsana
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Total assets: Rs 4.2 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 3 lakh
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Parmar Vijaykumar Kodarbhai
Party: IND
Age: 33
Profession: Farming Labour
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Total assets: Rs 21000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 21000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Thakor Sanjayji Amaratji
Party: Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal
Age: 33
Profession: Land Labour
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Total assets: Rs 2.4 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Thakor Vishnuji Nenaji (Master)
Party: Right to Recall Party
Age: 41
Profession: Marketing
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Others
Total assets: Rs 20000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 20000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
