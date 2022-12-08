Vote of Confidence: Gujarat, India with Us for Next 25 Years, Says BJP's Dushyant Kr Gautam

Bharatiya Janata Party’s national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam on Thursday said that with the coming landslide victory in Gujarat, the party is not going anywhere for the next 25 years.

Speaking to News18, he said not just Gujarat but the results also showed that India will be with the BJP for the next two and a half decades.

“We will rule over Gujarat and India for the next 25 years, Gujarat will be with us (25 saal ke liye Gujarat bandh chuka hai BJP ke sath. Desh bhi aage 25 saalo ke liye bandh chuka hai)," he said.

Present at the BJP headquarters at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in New Delhi on Thursday, he said that the main challenge for the party in Gujarat was not any other party but its own work.

“Our work was our main challenge in Gujarat. The biggest and main aim was to ensure that the welfare schemes reached each and every individual in the state. That was the challenge that we completed successfully," he said.

Gautam said Gujarat is breaking all the records. “This is people’s trust in Modiji and his leadership…Gujarat is a model for the country. We have transformed it. It is not a state but the PM’s home. The house has blessed us for our work."

Speaking about Himachal Pradesh, he said he is confident about the party’s victory in the state.

“We have worked at the ground level in Himachal. We are forming the government there and it will be clear by the day-end. I was there. I saw it. People are with the BJP," he said.

Gautam went on to say that there is no leadership of the Congress there.

“It is a small state, with small areas and seats. We are forming the government there and the mandate will be clear in the next few hours."

Speaking about the tradition of electing anti-incumbency in Himachal Pradesh, he said the same used to happen in Uttarakhand too but they changed it.

“We changed that in Uttarakhand and will do it in Himachal too. We are forming the government in Himachal," Gautam, who is also Uttarakhand incharge for the BJP, added.

