Vyara Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Vyara seat in Gujarat. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Kokani Mohanbhai Dhedabhai (BJP), Bipinchandra Khushalbhai Chaudhari (AAP), Sunilbhai Nagajibhai Gamit (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Rakeshbhai Sureshbhai Gamit (BSP), Gamit Punabhai Dhedabhai (INC), Jimikumar Rajenbhai Patel (IND), Umedbhai Bhimsingbhai Gamit (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 75.57% which is -2.16% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.171 Vyara (વ્યારા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Tapi district of Gujarat. Vyara is part of Bardoli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe Semi-Urban.LIVE Vyara election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Vyara election result or click here for compact election results of Vyara and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Vyara go here.

Demographic profile of Vyara:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.05% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 84.71%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.26%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,23,091 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,08,430 were male and 1,14,657 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vyara in 2022 is 1057 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,07,406 eligible electors, of which 1,01,948 were male, 1,05,454 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,90,866 eligible electors, of which 94387 were male, 96479 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vyara in 2017 was 15. In 2012, there were 20 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

Past winners / MLAs of Vyara:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Gamit Punabhai Dhedabhai of INC won in this seat defeating Chaudhari Arvindbhai Rumsibhai of BJP by a margin of 24,414 which was 15.17% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 54.39% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Punabhai Dhedabhai Gamit of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Gamit Pratapbhai Babubhai of BJP by a margin of 13,556 votes which was 9.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.91% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 171. Vyara Assembly segment of the 23. Bardoli Lok Sabha constituency. Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava of BJP won the Bardoli Parliament seat defeating Chaudhari Dr Tusharbhai Amarsinhbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bardoli Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Vyara:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Vyara:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Vyara are: Kokani Mohanbhai Dhedabhai (BJP), Bipinchandra Khushalbhai Chaudhari (AAP), Sunilbhai Nagajibhai Gamit (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Rakeshbhai Sureshbhai Gamit (BSP), Gamit Punabhai Dhedabhai (INC), Jimikumar Rajenbhai Patel (IND), Umedbhai Bhimsingbhai Gamit (IND).

Voter turnout in Vyara:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.57%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 77.73%, while it was 78.41% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.16% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Vyara went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Vyara constituency:

Assembly constituency No.171. Vyara comprises of the following areas of Tapi district of Gujarat: Vyara Taluka.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Vyara constituency, which are: Mahuva, Mandvi, Nizar, Dangs, Vansda. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Vyara:

The geographic coordinates of Vyara is: 20°58’31.4"N 73°24’37.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Vyara

List of candididates contesting from Vyara Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Kokani Mohanbhai Dhedabhai

Party: BJP

Age: 49

Profession: Farming & Animal Husbandry

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 18.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 9.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 9 lakh

Total income: Rs 2 lakh

Candidate name: Bipinchandra Khushalbhai Chaudhari

Party: AAP

Age: 54

Profession: Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 49.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 61 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 36.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 13 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.6 lakh

Candidate name: Sunilbhai Nagajibhai Gamit

Party: Bhartiya Tribal Party

Age: 41

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 10 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rakeshbhai Sureshbhai Gamit

Party: BSP

Age: 46

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gamit Punabhai Dhedabhai

Party: INC

Age: 64

Profession: Farming/ Income From Land Civilized

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 96.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 20.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 57.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 39.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 14.9 lakh

Candidate name: Jimikumar Rajenbhai Patel

Party: IND

Age: 32

Profession: Study

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 56000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 56000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Umedbhai Bhimsingbhai Gamit

Party: IND

Age: 34

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 40000

Immovable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Vyara election result or click here for compact election results of Vyara and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Vyara go here.

Read all the Latest News here