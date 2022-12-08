Wadhwan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Wadhwan seat in Gujarat. A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Jagdishbhai Prabhubhai Makwana (BJP), Hitendrakumar Bhagvanajibhai Patel (AAP), Solanki Pravinbhai Motibhai (BSP), Gadhvi Tarunbhai Biharidan (INC), Katiya Salimbhai Harunbhai (IND), Vaghela Tulshibhai Shivabhai (IND), Parmar Balvantray Lagharbhai (IND), Bhavanbhai Devjibhai Vora (IND), Satrotiya Vinodbhai Babubhai (IND), Chavda Nileshbhai Mansukhbhai (Rashtra Nirman Party), Satvara Chohan Jayesh Laljibhai Patrakar (Vyavastha Parivartan Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 57.62% which is -6.86% compared to the 2017 elections.>>Constituency No.62 Wadhwan (વઢવાણ) (Vadhwan) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Surendranagar district of Gujarat. Wadhwan is part of Surendranagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.>>;LIVE Wadhwan election result>>>Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Wadhwan election result or =’https://www.news18.com/assembly-elections-2022/gujarat/wadhwan-wise-election-results-live-s06a062/?utm_source=internal&utm_medium=articlebody&utm_campaign=gjhpelections’ target=’_blank’>click here for compact election results of Wadhwan> and all other seats in Gujarat. For =’https://www.news18.com/assembly-elections-2022/gujarat/wadhwan-election-result-s06a062/?utm_source=internal&utm_medium=articlebody&utm_campaign=gjhpelections’ target=’_blank’>detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Wadhwan go here>.>>;Demographic profile of Wadhwan:>>>This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.35% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.24%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.13%, according the Census of India, 2011.>>In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,00,276 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,55,086 were male and 1,45,184 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender./>/>The electorate gender ratio in Wadhwan in 2022 is 936 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.>>In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,69,165 eligible electors, of which 1,39,944 were male, 1,29,218 female and 3 electors of the third gender.>>In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,31,001 eligible electors, of which 1,21,520 were male, 1,09,481 female and 0 voters of the third gender.>>The number of service voters in Wadhwan in 2017 was 161. In 2012, there were 226 service voters registered in the constituency.>>;Past winners / MLAs of Wadhwan:>>>In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Dhanjibhai Patel (Makson) of BJP won in this seat defeating Patel Mohanbhai Dahyabhai of INC by a margin of 19,524 which was 11.32% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.34% in 2017 in this seat.>>In 2012, Doshi Varshaben Narendrabhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Vyas Himanshu Chimanlal of INC by a margin of 17,558 votes which was 10.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.39% in the seat.>>In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 62. Wadhwan Assembly segment of the 9. Surendranagar Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai of BJP won the Surendranagar Parliament seat defeating Koli Patel Somabhai Gandalal of INC. >>In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Surendranagar Parliament seat.>>;Number of contestants in Wadhwan:>>;A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 18 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 Assembly polls.>>;Contesting candidates in Wadhwan:>>>The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Wadhwan are: Jagdishbhai Prabhubhai Makwana (BJP), Hitendrakumar Bhagvanajibhai Patel (AAP), Solanki Pravinbhai Motibhai (BSP), Gadhvi Tarunbhai Biharidan (INC), Katiya Salimbhai Harunbhai (IND), Vaghela Tulshibhai Shivabhai (IND), Parmar Balvantray Lagharbhai (IND), Bhavanbhai Devjibhai Vora (IND), Satrotiya Vinodbhai Babubhai (IND), Chavda Nileshbhai Mansukhbhai (Rashtra Nirman Party), Satvara Chohan Jayesh Laljibhai Patrakar (Vyavastha Parivartan Party).>>;Voter turnout in Wadhwan:>>>According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.62%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.48%, while it was 69.97% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -6.86% compared to the 2017 turnout.>>;Poll dates:>>>Wadhwan went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.>>;Extent of Wadhwan constituency:>>>Assembly constituency No.62. Wadhwan comprises of the following areas of Surendranagar district of Gujarat: Wadhwan Taluka.>>A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Wadhwan constituency, which are: Chotila, Dhrangadhra, Dasada (SC), Limbdi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state. >>;Map location of Wadhwan:>>>The geographic coordinates of Wadhwan is: 22°42’01.1"N 71°38’04.2"E. =’https://www.google.com/maps/place/22%C2%B042’01.1%22N+71%C2%B038’04.2%22E/@22.7003,71.6323113,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m4!3m3!8m2!3d22.7003!4d71.6345′ target=’_blank’>Click here to view the location> on Google Maps.>>;Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Wadhwan>>>List of candididates contesting from Wadhwan Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: ;Jagdishbhai Prabhubhai Makwana> >Party: BJP >Age: 50 > Profession: Agriculture & Business >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: Graduate >Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore >Liabilities: Rs 14.5 lakh >Moveable assets: Rs 14 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 1.4 crore >Total income: Rs 12.6 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Hitendrakumar Bhagvanajibhai Patel> >Party: AAP >Age: 53 > Profession: Agriculture, Business & Construction >Number of criminal cases: 1 >Education: Others >Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore >Liabilities: Rs 70 lakh >Moveable assets: Rs 31.4 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 2.1 crore >Total income: Rs 5 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Solanki Pravinbhai Motibhai> >Party: BSP >Age: 46 > Profession: Labour Contractor >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 5th Pass >Total assets: Rs 30.7 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 25000 >Moveable assets: Rs 5.7 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Gadhvi Tarunbhai Biharidan> >Party: INC >Age: 40 > Profession: Agriculture >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 12th Pass >Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 13.5 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 1.4 crore >Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Katiya Salimbhai Harunbhai> >Party: IND >Age: 52 > Profession: Business >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: Literate >Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 0 >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Vaghela Tulshibhai Shivabhai> >Party: IND >Age: 43 > Profession: Labour >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 10th Pass >Total assets: Rs 15.8 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 7 lakh >Moveable assets: Rs 75000 >Immovable assets: Rs 15 lakh >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Parmar Balvantray Lagharbhai> >Party: IND >Age: 67 > Profession: Retired Person-Pensioner >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: Graduate >Total assets: Rs 27 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 66000 >Moveable assets: Rs 11 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 16 lakh >Total income: Rs 2.4 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Bhavanbhai Devjibhai Vora> >Party: IND >Age: 54 > Profession: Retired (Indian Army) >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: Graduate >Total assets: Rs 21.2 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 11 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 10.3 lakh >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Satrotiya Vinodbhai Babubhai> >Party: IND >Age: 53 > Profession: Rent Auto Rickshaw Driver >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 8th Pass >Total assets: Rs 50000 >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 50000 >Immovable assets: Rs 0 >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Chavda Nileshbhai Mansukhbhai> >Party: Rashtra Nirman Party >Age: 37 > Profession: Labour >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 10th Pass >Total assets: Rs 1.7 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 0 >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Satvara Chohan Jayesh Laljibhai Patrakar> >Party: Vyavastha Parivartan Party >Age: 47 > Profession: Press Reporter >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 5th Pass >Total assets: Rs 74500 >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 74500 >Immovable assets: Rs 0 >Total income: Rs 0 >>Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Wadhwan election result or =’https://www.news18.com/assembly-elections-2022/gujarat/wadhwan-wise-election-results-live-s06a062/?utm_source=internal&utm_medium=articlebody&utm_campaign=gjhpelections’ target=’_blank’>click here for compact election results of Wadhwan> and all other seats in Gujarat. For =’https://www.news18.com/assembly-elections-2022/gujarat/wadhwan-election-result-s06a062/?utm_source=internal&utm_medium=articlebody&utm_campaign=gjhpelections’ target=’_blank’>detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Wadhwan go here>.

Read all the Latest News here