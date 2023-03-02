Wakching Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Wakching seat in Nagaland. A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Tahwang Angh (NPF), T. Thomas Konyak (INC), P. Paiwang Konyak (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 94.86% which is 0.89% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.42 Wakching is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Mon district of Nagaland. Wakching is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Wakching election result or click here for compact election results of Wakching and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Wakching go here.

Demographic profile of Wakching:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 47.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 16207 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 8,116 were male and 8,091 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Wakching in 2023 is 997 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 14892 eligible electors, of which 7,685 were male, 7,207 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 19211 eligible electors, of which 10,081 were male, 9,130 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Wakching in 2018 was 85. In 2013, there were 62 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Wakching:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Shri Y M Yollow Konyak of NPF won in this seat defeating Shri M C Konyak of NDPP by a margin of 1764 which was 12.44% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 55.05% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Y M Yolow of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating M C Konyak of NPF by a margin of 1815 votes which was 9.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 54.96% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 42. Wakching Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Wakching:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 2 contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Wakching:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Wakching are: Tahwang Angh (NPF), T. Thomas Konyak (INC), P. Paiwang Konyak (BJP).

Voter turnout in Wakching:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 94.86%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 93.97%, while it was 95.33% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.89% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Wakching went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Wakching constituency:

Assembly constituency No.42. Wakching comprises of the following areas of Mon district of Nagaland: Naginimara H. Q. and Wakening H. Q., and Namthai, Hotahoti, Tiru, Kongon, Wakching, Wanching, Shiyong, Tanhai and Chingphoi villages of Naginimara Circle.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Wakching constituency, which are: Tizit, Tapi, Mon Town, Aboi, Tamlu. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Sivasagar & Charaideo Districts of Assam.

Map location of Wakching:

The geographic coordinates of Wakching is: 26°43’26.8"N 94°51’47.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Wakching

List of candidates contesting from Wakching Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: W Chingang Konyak

Party: NDPP

Age: 60

Gender: Male

Profession: Pensioner

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 95.4 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M Honang Jess

Party: NPP

Age: 40

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 14 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

