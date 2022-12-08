Wankaner Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Wankaner seat in Gujarat. A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Jitendra Kantilal Somani (BJP), Vikram Sorani (AAP), Bhupendra Kanubhai Sagthiya (BSP), Mahmadjavid Abdulmutlib Pirzada (INC), Narendra Virabhai Dengada (IND), Mahebubbhai Jamalbhai Piparavaiya (IND), Jeeteshbhai Rupabhai Santola (IND), Rameshbhai Lavajibhai Dabhi (IND), Vallabhbhai Karsanbhai Vaghela (IND), Merambhai Karmanbhai Varu (IND), Hinaben Pravinbhai Raiyani (IND), Navinbhai Amrutbhai Vora (IND), Ajadia Prakash Naranbhai (Rashtriya Jankranti Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 71.7% which is -3.19% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.67 Wankaner (વાંકાનેર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Morbi district of Gujarat. Wankaner is part of Rajkot Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Wankaner election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Wankaner election result or click here for compact election results of Wankaner and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Wankaner go here.

Demographic profile of Wankaner:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.61% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.4%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.96%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,81,413 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,45,317 were male and 1,36,095 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Wankaner in 2022 is 937 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,44,664 eligible electors, of which 1,27,789 were male, 1,16,875 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,04,605 eligible electors, of which 1,08,176 were male, 96429 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Wankaner in 2017 was 56. In 2012, there were 55 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Wankaner:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Pirzada Mahamadjavid Abdulmutalib of INC won in this seat defeating Jitendra Kantilal Somani (Jitu Somani) of BJP by a margin of 1,361 which was 0.74% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 39.36% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Pirzada Mahamadjavid Abdulmutalib of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Somani Jitendrabhai Kantilal (Jitu Somani) of BJP by a margin of 5,311 votes which was 3.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.92% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 67. Wankaner Assembly segment of the 10. Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency. Kundaria Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai of BJP won the Rajkot Parliament seat defeating Kagathara Lalitbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Rajkot Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Wankaner:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Wankaner:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Wankaner are: Jitendra Kantilal Somani (BJP), Vikram Sorani (AAP), Bhupendra Kanubhai Sagthiya (BSP), Mahmadjavid Abdulmutlib Pirzada (INC), Narendra Virabhai Dengada (IND), Mahebubbhai Jamalbhai Piparavaiya (IND), Jeeteshbhai Rupabhai Santola (IND), Rameshbhai Lavajibhai Dabhi (IND), Vallabhbhai Karsanbhai Vaghela (IND), Merambhai Karmanbhai Varu (IND), Hinaben Pravinbhai Raiyani (IND), Navinbhai Amrutbhai Vora (IND), Ajadia Prakash Naranbhai (Rashtriya Jankranti Party).

Voter turnout in Wankaner:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.7%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.89%, while it was 74.48% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -3.19% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Wankaner went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Wankaner constituency:

Assembly constituency No.67. Wankaner comprises of the following areas of Morbi district of Gujarat: 1. Wankaner Taluka. 2. Rajkot Taluka (Part) Villages - Jaliya, Ratanpar, Khorana, Sanosara, Rampara (Suliya), Vankvad, Hirasar, Satda, Jhiyana, Khijadiya, Nagalpar, Rajgadh, Gavaridad, Para Pipaliya, Hadmatiya (Bedi), Nakaravadi, Pipaliya, Ranpar, Kuchiyadad, Rampara Beti, Parevala, Saypar, Kuvadva, Dhamalpar, Sokhada, Ronki, Ghanteshvar, Vajdi Gadh, Vejagam, maliyasan, Targhadiya, Gunda, magharvada, mesvada, Barvan, Chanchadiya, Jamgadh, Rafala, Kherdi, Amargadh, Thorala, mahika, Thebachda, Gadhka, Bedla, Fadadang, Deroi, manharpur , Bedi , madhapar , Anandpar.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Wankaner constituency, which are: Tankara, Dhrangadhra, Chotila, Jasdan, Rajkot East, Rajkot South. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Wankaner:

The geographic coordinates of Wankaner is: 22°30’52.2"N 70°56’12.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Wankaner

List of candididates contesting from Wankaner Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Jitendra Kantilal Somani

Party: BJP

Age: 63

Profession: Business, Commission agent, and Developers

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 56.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3.2 crore

Total income: Rs 6.2 lakh

Candidate name: Vikram Sorani

Party: AAP

Age: 29

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 20831

Moveable assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Candidate name: Bhupendra Kanubhai Sagthiya

Party: BSP

Age: 51

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 6.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahmadjavid Abdulmutlib Pirzada

Party: INC

Age: 74

Profession: Retd., Social worker,

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 85.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 16000

Moveable assets: Rs 16.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 69 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.7 lakh

Candidate name: Narendra Virabhai Dengada

Party: IND

Age: 36

Profession: Labor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahebubbhai Jamalbhai Piparavaiya

Party: IND

Age: 44

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 56.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 55 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jeeteshbhai Rupabhai Santola

Party: IND

Age: 38

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 4.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rameshbhai Lavajibhai Dabhi

Party: IND

Age: 61

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 7.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 6 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vallabhbhai Karsanbhai Vaghela

Party: IND

Age: 55

Profession: Labour Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 81000

Immovable assets: Rs 50000

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Merambhai Karmanbhai Varu

Party: IND

Age: 27

Profession: Plumbing Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 47000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 47000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hinaben Pravinbhai Raiyani

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 17.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Navinbhai Amrutbhai Vora

Party: IND

Age: 40

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 11.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 6 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ajadia Prakash Naranbhai

Party: Rashtriya Jankranti Party

Age: 28

Profession: Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 65000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 65000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Read all the Latest News here