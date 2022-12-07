Wazir Pur ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.66

Ward No.66 Wazir Pur (वजीरपुर) is a reserved for Scheduled Caste Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Wazirpur Assembly constituency and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Wazir Pur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Wazir Pur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Wazir Pur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Wazir Pur was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Wazir Pur candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Wazir Pur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Chitra Vidyarthi (AAP), Sonia (BJP), Mamta Verma (INC), Manisha (IND).

MLA and MP of Wazir Pur

Rajesh Gupta of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 17. Wazirpur Assembly constituency and Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of which Wazir Pur is a part.

Demographic profile of Wazir Pur

According to the delimitation report, Wazir Pur ward has a total population of 87,397 of which 26,071 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 29.83% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Wazir Pur ward

The following areas are covered under the Wazir Pur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Ashok Vihar-Iv Lig Flats, Mig Flats; Ashok Vihar-Iv Sfs Flats; Jj Colony Wazirpur A, B Temporary Huts; Jj Colony Wazirpur Block. D; Jj Colony Wazirpur Block. E; Jj Colony Wazirpur Block. F; Jj Colony Wazirpur, Block. C,; Jj Colony Wazirpur, Block. G; Jj Colony Wazirpur, Block. H,; Jj Colony Wazirpur, Block. J Iii; Nimiri Colony; T-Huts Near Jj Colony Wazirpur, Block. A, B, L, K,; Bharat Nagardouble Storey Qtrs And Block J; Ashok Vihar -Iii Arya Bhatt Colony; Ashok Vihar -Iii Dda Mig Flats, Pocket - C;; Ashok Vihar -Iii Laxmibai College Staff Qtrs And Satyawati Colony,; Ashok Vihar -Iii Sawan Park Ext, Block - A; “Ashok Vihar -Iii Sawan Park Ext, Block - A, Ashok Vihar-Iii Mig Flats, Janta Flats, Lig Flats, Rits Flats, T-Huts, Block No- 1 To 11, , Block A1 To A3, B1 To B7, C1 To C4, D1 To D4;" Ashok Vihar -Iii Sawan Park, Block-A, C, B, K; “Ashok Vihar-Iii Mig Flats, Janta Flats, Lig Flats, Rits Flats, T-Huts, Block No- 1 To 11, , Block A1 To A3, B1 To B7, C1 To C4, D1 To D4;" Bharat Nagardouble Storey Qtrs And Block J; Delhi Ddmn.Staff Qtrs; Laxmibai Enclave And Satyawati Colony, Janta Flats; Satyawati Colonyblock-B, M, A, A2; Shakti Nagar Ext. And Swami Narayan Marg, Block - A, A-2, B, C, Sfs Flat; Weaver Colony Block-B, A.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 66. Wazir Pur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Chitra Vidyarthi; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 2,40,60,475; Total liabilities: Rs 48,33,795.

Candidate name: Sonia; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 21,67,667; Total liabilities: Rs 5,67,835.

Candidate name: Mamta Verma; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 6,70,012; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Manisha; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 10,83,330; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

