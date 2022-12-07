West Patel Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.85

Ward No.85 West Patel Nagar (वेस्‍ट पटेल नगर) is a reserved for Scheduled Caste Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the New Delhi district and Patel Nagar Assembly constituency and New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

West Patel Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new West Patel Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of West Patel Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. West Patel Nagar was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

West Patel Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from West Patel Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Kavita Chauhan (AAP), Meenu (BJP), Anjali (BSP), Sandhaya Kumari (INC), Sangeeta Devi (IND).

MLA and MP of West Patel Nagar

Raaj Kumar Anand of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 24. Patel Nagar Assembly constituency and Meenakashi Lekhi of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which West Patel Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of West Patel Nagar

According to the delimitation report, West Patel Nagar ward has a total population of 69,686 of which 25,390 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 36.43% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of West Patel Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the West Patel Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Punjabi Basti Anand Parbat; Baljeet Nagar, Punjabi Basti, J.J. Cluster; Nehru Nagar, Thuts; Rajasthani Colony; Teacher Colony, Anand Parvat; Baba Farid Puri-; Punjabi Basti (Anand Parbat)-; Than Singh Nagar (Anand Parbat); West Patel Nagar Block-1 To 26.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 85. West Patel Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Kavita Chauhan; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,39,06,206; Total liabilities: Rs 21,000.

Candidate name: Meenu; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,22,97,350; Total liabilities: Rs 4,27,626.

Candidate name: Anjali; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 60,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sandhaya Kumari; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 26,89,596; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sangeeta Devi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 11,62,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

