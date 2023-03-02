West Shillong Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of West Shillong seat in Meghalaya. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Raja Jyrwa (VPP), Paul Lyngdoh (UDP), Mohendro Rapsang (NPP), Iwan Maria (TMC), Ernest Mawrie (BJP), Bethleen Dkhar (INC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 68.64% which is -5.73% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.18 West Shillong is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. West Shillong is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Demographic profile of West Shillong:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.38% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 49.29%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 27,181 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 13,456 were male and 13,725 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in West Shillong in 2023 is 1020 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 25,782 eligible electors, of which 12,797 were male, 12,985 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 23,326 eligible electors, of which 11,488 were male, 11,838 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in West Shillong in 2018 was 105. In 2013, there were 80 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of West Shillong:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Mohendro Rapsang of INC won in this seat defeating Paul Lyngdoh of UDP by a margin of 1,984 which was 10.13% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 52.56% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Paul Lyngdoh of UDP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mohendro Rapsang of INC by a margin of 481 votes which was 2.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. UDP had a vote share of 50.54% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 18. West Shillong Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in West Shillong:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in West Shillong:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from West Shillong are: Raja Jyrwa (VPP), Paul Lyngdoh (UDP), Mohendro Rapsang (NPP), Iwan Maria (TMC), Ernest Mawrie (BJP), Bethleen Dkhar (INC).

Voter turnout in West Shillong:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.64%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 74.37%, while it was 79.18% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -5.73% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

West Shillong went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of West Shillong constituency:

Assembly constituency No.18. West Shillong comprises of the following areas of East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. Ward Nos.16 and Ward Nos. 18 to 21 of Shillong (m) of mylliem C.D. Block.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border West Shillong constituency, which are: Mawlai, East Shillong, North Shillong, South Shillong, Mylliem. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of West Shillong:

The geographic coordinates of West Shillong is: 25°35’05.6"N 91°51’34.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from West Shillong

List of candidates contesting from West Shillong Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Raja JyrwaParty: VPPAge: 33Gender: MaleProfession: Social Activist and EntrepreneurEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 6 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Paul LyngdohParty: UDPAge: 50Gender: MaleProfession: Member of District CouncilEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.8 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mohendro RapsangParty: NPPAge: 60Gender: MaleProfession: Ex- Member of Legislative Assembly & Social WorkerEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 14.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Iwan MariaParty: TMCAge: 38Gender: MaleProfession: NGO Work and Supervisor for Meg-Life Jica ProjectEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 49675Total liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ernest MawrieParty: BJPAge: 51Gender: MaleProfession: Former Advisor to the Office of the Chief Minister, MeghalayaEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 4.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bethleen DkharParty: INCAge: 50Gender: FemaleProfession: News EditorEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 92.3 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

