Western Angami Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Western Angami seat in Nagaland. A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Taditui Rangkau Zeliang (NDPP), Kingudi Joseph (NPF), K. Kengim Kulimbe (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 78% which is -4.71% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.8 Western Angami is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Kohima district of Nagaland. Western Angami is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Western Angami Election Results 2023 Results Party Candidate Name NDPP Salhoutuonuo Kruse IND Keneizhakho Nakhro Graduate and above

Graduate and above Criminal cases

Criminal cases Assets more than Rs 1 cr

Assets more than Rs 1 cr Deposit Forfeited

LIVE Western Angami election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Western Angami election result or click here for compact election results of Western Angami and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Western Angami go here.

Demographic profile of Western Angami:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.69%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 17567 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 8,493 were male and 9,074 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Western Angami in 2023 is 1068 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 16909 eligible electors, of which 8,251 were male, 8,658 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 16283 eligible electors, of which 7,976 were male, 8,307 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Western Angami in 2018 was 22. In 2013, there were 9 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Western Angami:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Keneizhakho Nakhro of NPF won in this seat defeating Er Kevisekho Kruse of NDPP by a margin of 694 which was 4.92% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 46.22% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Kiyanilie Peseyie of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Asu Keyho of INC by a margin of 1000 votes which was 7.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 44.19% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 8. Western Angami Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Western Angami:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Western Angami:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Western Angami are: Taditui Rangkau Zeliang (NDPP), Kingudi Joseph (NPF), K. Kengim Kulimbe (IND).

Voter turnout in Western Angami:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 82.71%, while it was 82.99% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.71% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Western Angami went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Western Angami constituency:

Assembly constituency No.8. Western Angami comprises of the following areas of Kohima district of Nagaland: E. Bs. 7 to 9 (Dakline-I and Dakline-II) of Kohima Town; and Jatsoma, Khonoma, Dzulakema, Mezoma,, Sechuma, Zubza, Keruphema, Peducha, Menghuzhuma and Thekrezuma villages of Zubza circle in Kohima Sadar subdivision.

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Western Angami constituency, which are: Ghaspani-II, Peren, Kohima Town, Northern Angami-I, Northern Angami-II, Southern Angami-I. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Senapati District of Manipur.

Map location of Western Angami:

The geographic coordinates of Western Angami is: 25°39’34.6"N 94°01’03.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Western Angami

List of candidates contesting from Western Angami Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Salhoutuonuo KruseParty: NDPPAge: 56Gender: FemaleProfession: Proprietor of a School (North Town Higher Secondary School)Education: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 13.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Keneizhakho NakhroParty: INDAge: 56Gender: MaleProfession: PoliticianEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 9.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Western Angami election result or click here for compact election results of Western Angami and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Western Angami go here.

Read all the Latest News here