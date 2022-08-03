​'What's Wrong in Seeking CM Post?' Siddaramaiah@75 Bares Plan for New Innings. Is DK Shivakumar Listening?

Tall cut-outs, roads dressed with buntings and a 3,000-metre-long pictorial biography of Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah mark the launch of grand celebrations for his 75th birthday with great fanfare in Karnataka’s Davangere on Wednesday.

Calling it a milestone in one’s lifetime, Siddaramaiah, in an exclusive interview with News18, shared the significance of the celebrations — which will also be attended by Rahul Gandhi —, the state of Karnataka’s politics and his future plans.

For a leader who has never celebrated his birthday in 75 years, Siddaramaiah said his friends and well-wishers felt it was necessary to raise a toast to this important landmark in one’s life.

“Actually, nobody knows my real birthdate," Siddaramaiah smiled as he revealed to News18. “My school headmaster Ranjana put this date on my school certificate. My parents are illiterate and did not know how to keep records of our dates of birth. So the date August 3 was first mentioned by my headmaster. This is why I never celebrated my birthday. But this time, my friends and well-wishers convinced me and I reluctantly agreed," he adds.

But beyond the love and affection of his friends and followers, the 75th birthday celebrations — called the Siddaramaiah 75 Amruth Mahotsava — certainly hold strong political significance. Widely seen as a show of strength to gauge the extent of Siddaramaiah’s popularity, the event gains even more significance just ahead of the 2023 assembly polls. The underlying power tussle between state Congress chief DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah has been evident in several speeches made via various platforms across the state.

However, Siddaramaiah denies any such ‘tension’ between the leaders. “There is no power tussle between Shivakumar and me. We work together as one unit for the Congress party," he said.

But asked if he still aspires to become the chief minister of Karnataka, the seasoned politician deflected the question with ease, stating that it ultimately rested on the Congress winning the elections and the decision made by the newly elected MLAs to choose the CM candidate.

“If anybody wants to be a CM, there is nothing wrong in that. If DK Shivakumar wants to be, Kharge wants to be or Parameshwara wants to be, what is wrong in it? Ultimately, the decision will be taken by the elected MLAs and the high command," he said.

Siddaramaiah also came down heavily on the BJP government headed by Basavaraj Bommai, calling it corrupt, lawless and incompetent. He said there was a strong anti-incumbency sentiment against the BJP government, which has only looted people with its corrupt practices.

“Never in my political life have I come across such a corrupt government. This is not my statement, but one by the Contractors’ Association which openly wrote to the prime minister of the country that the BJP government in Karnataka is a ‘40 per cent commission’ government. Most of the cases don’t have documentary evidence and it is clear that this BJP government is a corrupt and non-performing one," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking about Bommai, who just completed a year in office after being handed over the chief minister’s seat as BS Yediyurappa was relegated to the ‘Margadarshak Mandal’ by the BJP high command, the former Congress chief minister said he was unfit to be a chief minister and is the leader of one of the most corrupt governments in the country.

“Where is the governance in this state? Bommai is a puppet in the hands of the RSS and does whatever the RSS say," the Congress leader said.

“He is the chief minister of 6.5 crore people of Karnataka, not the CM of the RSS. Bommai himself is not a ‘pure’ RSS or BJP leader. He had joined the Congress at one point of time. Even those in his ministry are leaders who have been bought and made ministers to keep them happy. So how can you expect any loyalty?" Siddaramaiah added.

While talking about the recent murders in Dakshin Kannada, where three people were gruesomely killed in just 10 days, Siddaramaiah called it an utter failure on the part of the BJP government to handle the issue.

“What happened in Dakshin Kannada is unfortunate. Three murders took place and the third happened when the chief ministet himself was in south Kannada in that very area! Where is the law and order? What was the intelligence doing?" he asked.

Siddaramaiah added that Bommai’s visit to slain RSS worker Praveen Nettaru’s house, while not visiting the families of Masood and Fazil, reflected the BJP’s mindset of being ‘partial’.

“He should have visited the houses of the other two slain boys, Masood and Fazil. Bommai also gave compensation only to Praveen. Whose money is he is giving out? Taxpayers’ money, right? He should have given compensation to Masood and Fazil’s families as well. This partiality only shows he is a sectarian CM and unfit to run Karnataka," Siddaramaiah told News18.

News18 has learnt that the senior Congress leader is planning to contest from a constituency located in Bengaluru or near the capital city. Sources say he could choose to contest from Chamarajpet, Hebbal or Kolar in the upcoming elections. At present, Siddaramaiah represents the Badami constituency in North Karnataka. In the previous election, he had contested from two seats — he won from Badami but lost the Chamundeshwari seat.

Confirming the plan to change his seat, Siddaramaiah said he will take a call soon. “Though my constituents and leaders from Badami insist I should stand from there again, I think I will go with a seat nearer to Bengaluru. Badami is very far and I have not been able to do justice to the people there and be available for them on a daily basis. It will be a constituency in or near Bengaluru. I will decide soon," he added.

