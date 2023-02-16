'Which CM Says He's Not Confident?' As Tripura Votes, Tipra Motha Chief Says Rude Shock Awaits Saha, BJP

The much-awaited Tripura polls finally kicked off on Thursday, with the state registering a voter turnout of 14 per cent till 9am and the process off to a peaceful start.

Among the early voters was chief minister Manik Saha, who is contesting polls from Town Bardowali constituency. Exuding confidence that the BJP will secure an absolute majority, Saha said: “I am 100 per cent confident that the BJP will secure absolute majority in the elections. The party may get more seats than it did the last time," he told reporters.

Saha’s confidence, however, did not seem to rattle erstwhile royal scion and Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Manikya Debbarma whose outfit had made a big splash in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls two years ago, bagging 18 of the 30 seats.

Sitting in Ujjayanta Palace, a seemingly relaxed Debbarma said the BJP and Saha were in for a rude shock.

In an exclusive chat with News18, the Tipra Motha chief said apart from EVM malfunctions in a few places, violence was reported in Charilam and other areas. However, despite that, he said people were coming out to vote. “There is very good turnout in hill areas. We have given our hard work and effort and will see the result," he said.

Taking a dig at Saha’s “confidence", Debbarma said: “He has no other option but to say he is confident. Tell me, which chief minister will say he is not confident? I can tell you that his confidence will end soon as they will not have the required numbers. His pretence of confidence will shatter."

Admitting that there were attempts to intimidate, the royal said the tactics of the BJP would not work. “We are sure people will vote for us and time will give all answers. I am going to cast my vote in Mandhei in some time and am happy that more people will come out to vote," he said.

