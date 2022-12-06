MCD Election: Will AAP's 'Jhaadu' Sweep BJP Out? Result Tomorrow | All You Need to Know

MCD Poll Result: Stage is set for the counting of votes for the Delhi Municipal Poll on Wednesday, December 7, in which exit polls have projected a clean sweep by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coming a distant second.

The results for the key Delhi Municipal Poll is set to be declared on Wednesday. Officials said 42 centres have been set up for Wednesday’s exercise, which will begin at 8 am and can be watched Live on News18 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_kdLllVSUE. Delhi voted for the high-stakes MCD poll on December 4 and recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent.

Three-way Contest Across 250 Wards

The election was largely touted as a three-way contest among a spirited AAP, a confident BJP and a hopeful Congress. There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and 1,349 candidates are in the fray in this election.

“We are all set for the counting of votes tomorrow for which 42 centres have been set up. Counting will take place amid tight security arrangements," a senior official of the State Election Commission told PTI.

Where Are The Centres

The centres are located in areas, including, Shastri Park, Yamuna Vihar, Mayur Vihar, Nand Nagari, Dwarka, Okhla, Mangolpuri, Pitampura, Alipur and Model Town.

Tight security arrangements have been made at all the centres with with 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and more than 10,000 police personnel deployed for the day at the centres, police officials said.

A Tough Contest | What do the Exit Polls Say

Both AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls while the Congress is seeking to regain lost turf. However, the exit poll projections give a clear majority to the ruling AAP. Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP is expected to ride the broom to a famous victory in the MCD elections, ending the BJP’s 15-year reign, exit polls indicated on Monday.

AAP may get 149-171 wards, according to a survey by Aaj Tak-Axis My India, which gives the BJP 69-91 wards.

The poll by Times Now-ETG has predicted 146-156 wards for AAP, with BJP getting 84-94.

According to the News X-Jan Ki Baat exit poll, AAP will bag 159-175 wards, and the BJP 70-92.

All three surveys have given the Congress around 10 wards or less, with Others getting 5-9.

The Zee News-BARC survey predicts AAP bagging 134-146 wards, BJP 82-94, and Congress 8-14.

The exit polls indicate AAP’s promise of ending corruption in the civic body has resonated more with voters, despite the BJP sending a bevy of its union ministers and chief ministers for campaigning.

Figures From 2017 Civic Election

In the 2017 civic election, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. Polling could not be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. The voting percentage that year was around 53.

This year, the highest polling percentage (65.72) has been recorded in ward no. 5 (Bakhtawarpur), while the lowest (33.74 per cent) was registered in ward no.145 (Andrews Ganj).

Men vs Women Vote Percentage

According to data shared by the SEC on Monday, 51.03 per cent of the male voters exercised their franchise while 49.83 per cent of female electorate voted in the crucial civic polls.

The figures for some of the other wards were — Civil Lines (44.86 per cent), Chandni Chowk (44.48 per cent), Karol Bagh (44.72 per cent), Najafgarh (51.97 per cent), Rajinder Nagar (44.26 per cent), Malaviya Nagar (44.89 per cent), Greater Kailash (38.99 per cent), Laxmi Nagar (49.02 per cent).

According to data shared by the State Election Commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 — 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender people.

Authorities had set up 13,638 polling stations across Delhi for the exercise. This was also the first civic polls held in the national capital after the February 2020 riots in Delhi, and according to data shared by officials, 3,360 booths, spanning 493 locations, were identified in critical or sensitive categories.

Sixty-eight model polling stations and as many pink polling stations were established for quality experience of voters.

(With PTI inputs)

