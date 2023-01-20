'Will Dissolve JD(S) If Manifesto Promises Go Unfulfilled': HD Kumaraswamy

Ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls, the JD(S) has been campaigning rigorously, carrying out the Pancharatna Yatra tour. The Pancharatna Yatra has leaders of the party touring the constituencies of the state. The campaign gets its name from a five-fold programme that it aims to implement, should it come to power. Among the promises are quality education, health, housing, farmer welfare and employment. And now former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy have made a big statement about the party’s future.

Kumaraswamy has stated that if the JD(S) comes to power in the state and is unable to deliver on all the promises made in the Pancharatna program, he will dissolve the party before the next assembly elections in 2028. He made this statement while the Pancharatna Yatra halted for an open meeting in the Sindagi town of Vijayapur district. HD Kumaraswamy promised to make every farmer debt free if elected to power and assured the people that the JD(S) would not ask for votes from the people again if the promise was not kept.

“We lost the last election due to our fault. However, you welcomed Devegowda with great love. I will never forget the love you gave to Devegowda," he said at the meeting. He also said that Karnataka would turn into Utopia if all five programs are implemented in the state, adding that neither BJP nor Congress could deliver on the five programs.

“I will make sincere efforts to bring revolutionary changes in education, health, housing, agriculture and employment sectors in 5 years. Farmers should not kill themselves with debt. I am there for you. All farmers will be free of debt if JD(S) comes to power," he said.

