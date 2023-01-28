A BJP leader and former Taluk Panchayat member Chandrayya Nagaral has promised to donate ₹1 crore to Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, if he contests the upcoming state Assembly elections from the Yadgir constituency. Addressing journalists in Yadgir, Nagaral said that despite belonging to BJP, he is impressed by the developments taken by Siddaramaiah after 2018 when he won the Badami constituency.

He said his sole purpose was to see the development of Yadgir. Nagaral further promised that he and his supporters would ensure that Siddaramaiah wins by a margin of at least 50,000 votes. He asked the Congress party to choose a candidate between A.C. Kadloor and Bheemanna Meti as candidates from the Yadgir constituency.

The BJP leader said, “I want to see him (Siddaramaiah) contest the elections from the Yadgir constituency. If he contests, I will donate ₹1 crore which he can use for the development of the constituency, like what he did in Badami." He added that if not Siddaramaiah, then he will donate ₹25 lakh to Shahapur MLA Sharanabasappa Gouda Darshanapur to contest from Yadgir.

Nagaral also said that he wished to join the Congress party but only after Siddaramaiah came to Wadagera in Yadgir to address an election meeting. Moreover, he stated that if he defected, he would bring nearly 10,000 youth to the grand old party.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah showed confidence that his party would win the 2023 Assembly elections. Karnataka will tentatively go to polls in April-May. Addressing media persons on Thursday, Siddaramaiah said, “The Karnataka Assembly elections are merely a few months away and the BJP’s central leaders and ministers are making frequent visits to the state. One should remember that Amit Shah, who has been visiting the state frequently, has also been behind bars and even if he visits the state for a hundredth time, the Congress will still win the elections 100 per cent."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Hubbali and Belagavi on Friday and Saturday.

