‘Will Have Mayor for Fourth Time’: Delhi BJP Leaders Await Celebrations as MCD Election Results Pour In

Every BJP leader walking into the state party office at the Pandit Pant Marg in New Delhi on Wednesday morning is confident of the party’s win in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections but are holding on to celebrations yet.

At least three senior Delhi BJP leaders told News18 they are sure of the MCD election win and will “soon" start the celebrations.

The counting of the votes began at 8 am on Wednesday, and trends around 11.30 am showed BJP leading in 106 seats, winning 14 wards out of the total 250.

Delhi BJP media chief Harish Khurana said the party is “confident of its victory". “The BJP will have its mayor for the fourth time now," Khurana told News18.

On being asked about the target work for the “fourth term", Khurana said “today is a day for celebration, we will come to work also".

When Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal was asked a similar question, he also said the party will get 125-130 seats. “We will get vote for our work and we are confident of our victory. The AAP had claimed that they are winning the polls in UP and Uttarakhand too but that did not happen," he said adding that “celebrations will be done after the results are out".

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, however, said democracy is not about celebrations but responsibility.

“Whatever responsibility we will get, and this will be clear in the next 1-2hours, we will be ready for the responsibility. Those who have early celebrations pre-maturely or maturely are right now facing some difficulty as the BJP is leading," he added.

BJP’s Yogesh Verma reportedly won by 2,400 votes beating AAP’s Vikas Goel in Keshav Puram ward.

