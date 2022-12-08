With Gulal & Dhols, Massive Crowd at BJP HQ in Delhi Celebrates Historic Gujarat Win

Scores of BJP workers gathered at party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday evening with ‘gulal’ and ‘dhols’ to celebrate party’s record win in Gujarat as it secured more than 150 assembly seats. High security is being seen as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg.

The party office, that was almost deserted till around noon, started seeing movement as the crowd swell and began celebrating with ‘dhols’. Holding photos, cut-outs and posters of PM Modi, the workers were seen celebrating the historic win.

As more people gathered, including party workers, leaders and children, security officials started increasing in numbers. They were scanning each and every corner of the party office, including the pots and food containers. They were stationed at different corners of the building.

Soon there was a long line at the entry gate for security check. The workers were not only from Delhi but outside as well.

Those inside the premises were dancing on ‘dhols’ and playing with colours. They also exchanged sweets.

By late afternoon, the stage was set for PM Modi and other senior leaders to speak about the Gujarat win.

BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal told News18 BJP’s good governance model in Gujarat has connected with the common man. “BJP has done an all-round work in the state. That gave us full confidence of our victory."

Present at the party headquarters, Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao said Gujarat’s victory is historic as the BJP is being re-elected even after 27 years of rule. “I want to thank the people of Gujarat and PM Modi, under whose leadership we contested the polls. He is the son of Gujarat and people of the state are proud of him," he said.

He termed it a collective victory for each and every worker.

“In this election, people for the first time voted against the opposition. People don’t vote for a party on the basis of their promises. They see your actual performance. You cannot win elections on the basis of freebies."

He added that the BJP got the blessings for helping the poor, women and old people during the pandemic.

