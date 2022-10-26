As Priyanka Leads The Charge, Congress Looks to Finally Fire Up Its Himachal Campaign in Rahul's Absence

With Rahul Gandhi missing in action for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls in view of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress is planning to go full throttle with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a replacement for him during the campaign with a major push from the party general secretary being planned in the coming few days.

Even as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is pumping up its electioneering with its star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress is now focusing on roadshows and rallies by Priyanka in almost all of the 12 districts of the state. Though Sonia Gandhi is also expected to hold rallies in the state, a major part of the party’s campaign will revolve around Priyanka.

“Her earlier held rallies have been a huge success and we believe she has a connection with the people of the state and we will benefit from her presence here," said Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh. As Rahul is busy with his yatra, the party workers have been demanding high profile-campaigners ahead of the November 12 polls.

Advertisement

Party sources said that Priyanka is expected to address a public meeting in Mandi and a roadshow in Kullu on October 31. “And as we draw closer to polls, she will be holding rallies in Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, Una, and Sirmaur districts. She could also campaign in the tribal seats of Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti and Bharmour in Chamba district. The dates are being finalised," revealed a senior party leader.

The Himachal Congress has been found wanting in terms of star campaigners hitting the canvassing and it has been the state unit chief who has been crisscrossing the state for her electoral rallies as of now. “The campaign needs a push with big leaders trooping in," admitted a leader.

Priyanka’s forays into the electoral campaign come at a time when the BJP is planning to carpet bomb the state with a battery of top leaders including PM Modi. The party is planning huge events on October 30 with rallies by star campaigners like Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, union ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

The party has already organised hugely successful rallies of the Prime Minister and he too is expected to hold public meetings and roadshows in the days to come to further boost the campaign.

Read all the Latest Politics News here