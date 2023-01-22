Words Worth An Election: Language to Music, Meghalaya Parties Use 'Local Touch' For Voters

As Meghalaya gears up for the Assembly elections on February 27, political parties are trying to give a ‘local touch’ to their campaigns to woo voters with language and music.

THE SLOGANS

During a public meeting in Mendipathar, North Garo Hills, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chairperson Mamata Banerjee gave the slogan ‘Kal•ani ong•gen’, the Garo version of the popular phrase ‘Khela Hobe’, in the presence of around 55,000 people.

The Garo language is fighting for inclusion in the 8th Schedule. A few months ago, TMC state leaders organised a protest in Delhi demanding inclusion of Khasi and Garo in the 8th schedule. The Garo version of the popular TMC phrase ‘Khela Hobe’ indicates the party’s move in this direction.

Meanwhile, the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) has localised its slogan — ‘Ha Ka Kot! Ha ka NPP’. ‘Ha Ka Bom’ chants resound as the United Democratic Party (UDP) sounds its poll bugle.

The newly formed Voice of the People Party (VPP) has announced ‘Ha U prah’ as its symbol. Winnower is called prah in Khasi, and it stands for separating the grain of good governance from the chaff of corruption.

LOCALISED MUSIC

The Meghalaya Trinamool Congress has launched campaign songs in two languages – Khasi and Garo. The campaign songs are simultaneously launched in Shillong and Tura.

The songs – ‘Hoi Kiw Haka TMC’ in Khasi and ‘Ahowee Inchrona’ in Garo – encapsulate the energy of the people of Meghalaya, calling everyone to march forward towards development and change with Meghalaya TMC.

The NPP also launched its song – ‘Anga Conrad Baksa’ — which means ‘I am with Conrad’.

Even localised songs have been released constituency-wise. NPP’s candidate from Sohiong Constituency released a song, ‘Bah dengsamlin’, for his campaign, while NPP’s Nartiang constituency candidate Sñiawbha Lang Dhar, too, has a song, ‘Vote for NPP’. NPP’s Selsela candidate Arbinstone B marakko has come up with a song, ‘Seoknahai Arbinstone B Marakko’, while Rajabala NPP candidate Abdus Saleh released ‘Onno partik baad dao NPP ke Vote Dao’.

TMC’s Rajabala candidate has his own song — ‘Mizanur Mizanur Hawah Uteche’. Phulbari Trinamool unit has made ‘Khela Khela Khela eibar hobe asol Khela,’ another constituency in Garo Hills has released a song, ‘TMCo Hai Mo Bakrimna’, Andrew Shullai, Jowai constituency’s TMC candidate, too, has his local campaign song.

The UDP, meanwhile, has launched its new hit, ‘Ha Ka Bom Ia Baroh 2023’, featuring party president Metbah Lyngdoh.

