Working to Win 150 Seats in Maha Assembly Polls: Dy CM at BJP Meet

The Bharatiya Janata Party has set a target of winning 150 seats in the 2024 Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Speaking at the executive body meet of the Nagpur unit of the BJP, he alleged the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Uddhav Thackeray worked from home and was mired in corruption.

The BJP used to routinely allege Thackeray, as chief minister, would rarely move out of Mumbai, despite pressing issues brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown, as well as heavy rains distressing farmers.

BJP workers, however, continued to meet people during the pandemic, and a change in government in June last year has accelerated development in the state, Fadnavis claimed.

“We are working to win more than 150 seats (out of 288 seats) in the Assembly polls. Schemes of the Central government as well as eradication of corruption has brought relief to citizens. The middle class has got relief in the Union budget, including higher income tax rebate," he said.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, addressing the meet, asked booth workers to take benefits of welfare schemes of the state and Central governments to the citizens through door-to-door campaigns.

