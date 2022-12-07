Yamuna Vihar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.232

Ward No.232 Yamuna Vihar (यमुना व‍िहार) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North East Delhi district and Ghonda Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Yamuna Vihar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Yamuna Vihar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Yamuna Vihar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

Advertisement

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Yamuna Vihar was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Yamuna Vihar candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Yamuna Vihar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Vaneeta (AAP), Pramod Gupta (BJP), Raj Kumar (INC).

MLA and MP of Yamuna Vihar

Ajay Kumar Mahawar of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 66. Ghonda Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Yamuna Vihar is a part.

Demographic profile of Yamuna Vihar

Advertisement

According to the delimitation report, Yamuna Vihar ward has a total population of 53,966 of which 3,791 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 7.02% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Yamuna Vihar ward

The following areas are covered under the Yamuna Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: 84 Village, Khampur Dhani Ct(8044), Yamuna Vihar Block-C-3, C, C-4, C-6, C-7, C-12; “84 Village, Khampur Dhani Ct(8044), Yamuna Vihar Block-C-3, C, C-4, C-6, C-7, C-12;" Ziauddin Pur Ct(8048), Yamuna Vihar, Block-C-1, C-2, C-9, C-8, C-7, C- 10; Gokal Pur Ct(8049), Yamuna Vihar C-5, C-4; Bhajan Pura Block-C; Sanjay Mohlla, Block-D; Subhash Vihar Block-F, E; “Yamuna Vihar, Block-B, B-1, B-2, B-3, B-4, B-5;".

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Advertisement

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 232. Yamuna Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vinita; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 76,98,589; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Pramod Gupta; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 13,41,10,397; Total liabilities: Rs 3,37,11,274.

Candidate name: Raj Kumar; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,03,72,683; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here