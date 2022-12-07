Zakir Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.189

Ward No.189 Zakir Nagar (जाक‍िर नगर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South East Delhi district and Okhla Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Zakir Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Zakir Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Zakir Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Zakir Nagar was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Zakir Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Zakir Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Salma Khan (AAP), Najra Parween (AIMIM), Lata Devi (BJP), Naziya Danish (INC).

MLA and MP of Zakir Nagar

Amanatullah Khan of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 54. Okhla Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Zakir Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Zakir Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Zakir Nagar ward has a total population of 76,470 of which 699 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 0.91% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Zakir Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Zakir Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Batla House, Batla House, Jmi Zhl, Mosque Qtrs, Ghafoor Nagar, Azim Dairy; Jogabai Ext, Jogabai Village Extn., Jogabai Extn; Mehboob Nagar; Zakir Nagar; Batla House, Jmi Zhl, Mosque Qtrs; Gaffar Manzil, Haji Colony; Johri Farm; Okhla Village.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 189. Zakir Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Salma Khan; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 43,26,514; Total liabilities: Rs 11,67,646.

Candidate name: Najra Parween; Party: AIMIM; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 37,37,511; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Lata Devi; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 21,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Naziya Danish; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 58,93,846; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

